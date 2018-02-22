Electrical technician Warakorn Jawana said, “The Darasamut Underpass will be closed northbound to Bang Ku tomorrow (Feb 23) from 10pm.
“Works on the entry and exit signal lights will be carried out by construction firm Italian-Thai Development (ITD) and they expect the work to take around five hours.
“The southbound side of the underpass will still be open to traffic.
“We are sorry for an inconvenience,” he said.
For more information please contact the Phuket Highways Department on 076212179.
