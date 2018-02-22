The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Darasamut Underpass to close tomorrow for signal light maintenance

PHUKET: The Phuket Highway Department has announced that the Darasamut Underpass, near the Central Festival shopping centre, will be closed temporarily northbound towards Bang Ku from 10pm on Friday (Feb 23) as works are carried out on exit and entry signal lights.

Thursday 22 February 2018, 02:57PM

The Darasamut Underpass will be closed northbound to Bang Ku tomorrow (Feb 23) from 10pm.

Electrical technician Warakorn Jawana said, “The Darasamut Underpass will be closed northbound to Bang Ku tomorrow (Feb 23) from 10pm.

Works on the entry and exit signal lights will be carried out by construction firm Italian-Thai Development (ITD) and they expect the work to take around five hours.

The southbound side of the underpass will still be open to traffic.

We are sorry for an inconvenience,” he said.

For more information please contact the Phuket Highways Department on 076212179.

 

 
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.