Darasamut Underpass to close overnight for electrical maintenance

PHUKET: Both lanes through the Darasamut Underpass will be closed from 9pm tomorrow (Saturday, Nov 9) to 5am Sunday (Nov 10) while the Provincial Electricity Authority carries out repairs and maintenance to the electrical lighting and fans in the tunnel.

transport

By The Phuket News

Friday 8 November 2019, 03:30PM

The Darasamut Underpass will close overnight from 9pm tomorrow (Nov 9). Image: Phuket Highways Office

“The tunnel closure is for officials to repair or change electric lights and fans in the underpass. Both lanes will be closed while the work is being carried out,” Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohamut told The Phuket News today. “Barriers will be set up and warning signs will be placed to warn drivers that the underpass is closed,” Mr Somwang added. “We apologise for any inconvenience during the our works.” he said.