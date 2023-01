Darasamut Underpass to close for works

PHUKET: The Darasamut Underpass, located in front of the Central Floresta shopping mall, will close for maintenance from 9am to 3:30pm tomorrow (Jan 11).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 January 2023, 11:31AM

Image: Phuket Highways Office

The temporary closure of the tunnel is necessary in order for work to be conducted on repairs to the lighting system inside the underpass, Phuket Highways Office Chief Yutthana Pitak explained in a notice issued yesterday (Jan 9)

“Therefore, I would like to announce this for everyone to know, and apologise for the inconvenience,” Mr Yuutana said.