PHUKET: The Darasamut Underpass near the Central Festival Phuket shopping mall will be closed to traffic one lane at a time from 9am to 3pm tomorrow (June 7) while workers carry out maintenance on lights and extractor fans in the tunnel.

Wednesday 6 June 2018, 10:05AM

The Darasamut Underpass will close to traffic while maintenance is being carried out, but only one lane at a time. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Phuket Highways Office Director Somwang Lohanut announced the tunnel closure in a notice issued on Monday (June 4).

“After these times, traffic flow at the underpass will return to normal. We apologise for inconveniencing traffic during this period,” he said.

Warakorn Jawana, the Phuket Highways Office electrician leading the maintenance team tomorrow confirmed to The Phuket News this morning (June 6) that workers will not close both lanes at the same time.

“I can’t be sure which lane will be closed first, but we won’t close both lanes at the same time. We must leave one side open for traffic to flow through while we work,” he said.

“Although we can’t be clear on this point right now, we can confirm that we will finish everything by 3pm (tomorrow),” Mr Warakorn added.

The notice issued yesterday noted that people should call 076-212179 for more information about the tunnel closure.

 

 

Fascinated | 06 June 2018 - 13:26:13 

Great that the bloke in charge doesn't know what is going on- it could be interesting!

Kurt | 06 June 2018 - 12:03:36 

No learning curve. Underpass cleaning you do between midnight and 5 AM. That is what they do in smart countries.
There are jobs you should not do during office hours only. ( same counts for Chalong underpass works).
Priority and aim is: A minimum of traffic disturbance.

