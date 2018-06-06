Phuket Highways Office Director Somwang Lohanut announced the tunnel closure in a notice issued on Monday (June 4).
“After these times, traffic flow at the underpass will return to normal. We apologise for inconveniencing traffic during this period,” he said.
Warakorn Jawana, the Phuket Highways Office electrician leading the maintenance team tomorrow confirmed to The Phuket News this morning (June 6) that workers will not close both lanes at the same time.
“I can’t be sure which lane will be closed first, but we won’t close both lanes at the same time. We must leave one side open for traffic to flow through while we work,” he said.
“Although we can’t be clear on this point right now, we can confirm that we will finish everything by 3pm (tomorrow),” Mr Warakorn added.
The notice issued yesterday noted that people should call 076-212179 for more information about the tunnel closure.
