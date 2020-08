Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

PHUKET: The Darasamut Underpass will be closed to traffic from 9am to midday tomorrow (Aug 26) while the Phuket Highways Office carries out repairs and maintenance to the electrical control system in the tunnel.

transport

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 August 2020, 10:40AM

The Darasamut Underpass will be closed to traffic from 9pm to midday tomorrow (Aug 26). Image: Phuket Highways Dept

Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohamut explained that it is necessary to close the tunnel to traffic while workers check and repair the electrical system in the control room, bringing the lighting and other signal lights offline. “We apologise for any inconvenience while the work is being carried out,” Mr Somwang said.