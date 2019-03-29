THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

PHUKET: Phuket Highways Office has announced that the Darasamut Underpass will be closed tomorrow night while workers carry out scheduled maintence on the lighting and ventilation systems.

transportconstruction
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Friday 29 March 2019, 03:10PM

Both lanes of the tunnel will be closed from 9pm tomorrow (Mar 30) through to 5am Sunday (Mar 31). Photo: The Phuket News / file

Both lanes of the tunnel will be closed from 9pm tomorrow (Mar 30) through to 5am Sunday (Mar 31). Photo: The Phuket News / file

Both lanes of the tunnel will be closed from 9pm tomorrow (Mar 30) through to 5am Sunday (Mar 31).

Phuket Highways Office Director Somwang Lohanut confirmed to The Phuket News, “Both lanes will be closed at the same because they will need to shut down the all electricity in tunnel in order to carry out the work.

“The tunnel will be in darkness, and that is dangerous, so we decided to shut the tunnel entirely while the work is being carried out,” he said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience” Mr Somwang said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Terminal 2 plans scrapped
Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough
Suggestion to separate U-turn projects for expediency knocked flat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Starfish for takeaway? Patong Hill strikes again! BKK construction horror! || Jan. 24
Phuket residents vote against U-turn flyover
Phuket’s bypass roadworks to complete before New Year
Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket light-rail budget jumps B594mn, to B40bn
Urgent order issued to fix dangerous Phuket road
New lane opens to relieve traffic at Chalong Circle
PM mulls Kra Canal plan
Phuket light-rail up open to public by 2023, assures official
Phuket underpass to close for maintenance, electrical repairs
Suvarnabhumi’s new terminal designer set to sue

 

Phuket community
Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"People suggest ways to improve Thailand,not just for themselves..."Another short night an...(Read More)

Students launch campaign to impeach EC

"and I-Phones are so very informing what is real going on" Instead of asking all kind of q...(Read More)

Patong tuk-tuk, motorbike taxi drivers charged for violent attack on tourists

Well how can you make a tuk tuk wait and continue to shop! Really some tourists just think if the ha...(Read More)

Students launch campaign to impeach EC

The 'old gard' 70+ junta rulers will not have the right answer on this. They not ( or will n...(Read More)

Phuket’s Songkran festivities announced

Are there already water tankers booked for the water festival in Patong? Patong, what now already su...(Read More)

Phuket PEA chief debunks election slurs over rising power bills

If PEA just communicate with her customers, inform them in time about tariff changes (Ft or not), th...(Read More)

PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

.."So far the Government has been trying to keep the number of casulties low, etc, etc", ...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"Truth about Thailand" Wow,sounds like a big show.The truth about Thailand written by some...(Read More)

Phuket PEA chief debunks election slurs over rising power bills

Sorry, should be I was surprised when receiving the last bill...(Read More)

Phuket PEA chief debunks election slurs over rising power bills

I sås sur priser when revidering the last bill. Normally our electricity bill is between 12000-150...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ride 4 Kids 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Dream Beach Club
Dan About Thailand

 