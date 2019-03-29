Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance

PHUKET: Phuket Highways Office has announced that the Darasamut Underpass will be closed tomorrow night while workers carry out scheduled maintence on the lighting and ventilation systems.

transportconstruction

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Friday 29 March 2019, 03:10PM

Both lanes of the tunnel will be closed from 9pm tomorrow (Mar 30) through to 5am Sunday (Mar 31). Photo: The Phuket News / file

Both lanes of the tunnel will be closed from 9pm tomorrow (Mar 30) through to 5am Sunday (Mar 31). Phuket Highways Office Director Somwang Lohanut confirmed to The Phuket News, “Both lanes will be closed at the same because they will need to shut down the all electricity in tunnel in order to carry out the work. “The tunnel will be in darkness, and that is dangerous, so we decided to shut the tunnel entirely while the work is being carried out,” he said. “We apologise for any inconvenience” Mr Somwang said.