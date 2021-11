Darasamut Underpass to close for light maintenance

PHUKET: Traffic passing through the Darasamut Underpass will be affected tomorrow (Nov 6) while workers from the Phuket Highways Office carries out maintenance on the lighting system throughout the tunnel.

transport

By The Phuket News

Friday 5 November 2021, 03:00PM

Traffic through the Darasamut Underpass will be affected tomorrow (Nov 6). Image: Phuket Highways Office

According to an announcement by the Phuket office of the Highways Department issued earlier today, traffic through the underpass will be affected as the lanes will need to be closed while the cleaning is being carried out. The Phuket Highways office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the works.