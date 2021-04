Darasamut Underpass to close for cleaning

PHUKET: Traffic passing through the Darasamut Underpass will be affected on Wednesday (May 5) while the Phuket Highways Office carries out cleaning to remove sand and trash from inside the tunnel.

transport

By The Phuket News

Friday 30 April 2021, 11:59AM

Traffic through the Darasamut Underpass will be affected this coming Wednesday (May 5). Image: Phuket Highways Office

According to an announcement by the Phuket office of the Highways Department, traffic through the underpass will be affected as the lanes will need to be closed whluie the cleaning is being carried out. The southbound lane will be closed from 9am to midday, while the northbound lane will be closed from 1pm to 4pm, said the announcement. The Phuket Highways office apologised for any inconvenience caused by the works.