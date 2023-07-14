Darasamut Underpass closed while new pump installed

PHUKET: The southbound lane through the Darasamut Underpass has been closed to traffic while workers install a new pump in the tunnel.

transport

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 July 2023 12:58 PM

Wichit Police explained that the closure is necessary so the new pump can be installed to help prevent further, repeated, flooding of the tunnel during periods of heavy rainfall.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area, or prepare to experience delays as traffic is diverted around the tunnel.

Traffic Police are redirecting southbound vehicles on the bypass road onto Phra Phuket Kaew Rd through Kathu.

Wichit Police did not estimate when the southbound lane through the underpass will reopen fully to traffic.