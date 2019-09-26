The southbund lane will be closed from 9pm on Saturday (Sept 28) through to 5am on Sunday (Sept 29), Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohanut told The Phuket News.
“There will be warning signs and lights at the entrance to the the tunnel. Please avoid the tunnel by driving through the intersection at ground level,” he said.
“We apologise for any inconvenience,” Mr Somwang added.
“This is just part of the yearly cleaning, as sand and litter from passing vehicles clogs the drains. If we don’t clean the drains regularly, the waste ends up blocking the pumps, which means the underpass will flood when it rains heavily,” Mr Somwang explained.
Be the first to comment.