Darasamut Uderpass to close for drain cleaning

PHUKET: The southbound lanes of the Darasamut Underpass will be closed this Saturday night (Sept 28) until early Sunday morning while workers clear the drains, the Phuket Highways Office has announced.

transport

By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 September 2019, 12:31PM

The southbound lanes of the Darasamut Underpass will be closed this Saturday night as workers clear the drains through the tunnel. Photo: Phuket Highways Office / file

The southbund lane will be closed from 9pm on Saturday (Sept 28) through to 5am on Sunday (Sept 29), Phuket Highways Office Chief Somwang Lohanut told The Phuket News. “There will be warning signs and lights at the entrance to the the tunnel. Please avoid the tunnel by driving through the intersection at ground level,” he said. “We apologise for any inconvenience,” Mr Somwang added. “This is just part of the yearly cleaning, as sand and litter from passing vehicles clogs the drains. If we don’t clean the drains regularly, the waste ends up blocking the pumps, which means the underpass will flood when it rains heavily,” Mr Somwang explained.