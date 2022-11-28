Chef’s Market
Danthai claims first crown in seven years

GOLF: Thailand’s Danthai Boonma won the US$400,000 (B14 million) Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open yesterday (Nov 27) after an enthralling two-horse race with close friend and compatriot Kosuke Hamamoto.

Golf
By Bangkok Post

Monday 28 November 2022, 02:33PM

Danthai Boonma poses with the trophy after winning the Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open. Photo: AFP

Danthai fired a closing three-under-par 68 at the par-71 Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka for a four-round aggregate of 13-under-par 271 and a one-shot victory over Hamamoto, who carded a 70.

Rattanon Wannasrichan made it a one-two-three finish for Thailand after returning a 67 to finish three behind the champion, reports the Bangkok Post.

Bangladesh’s golfing idol Siddikur Rahman, despite being roared on by strong local support, closed with a 70 to finish in a group of four players tied for fourth, six back from top spot.

Danthai started the day one behind playing partner Hamamoto but a brilliant front nine of three under, which included birdies on seven, eight and nine saw him make the turn one ahead.

It was a lead he did not relinquish, with both players coming home in even par, and allowed him to add the National Open of Bangladesh to The World Classic Championship he claimed at Laguna National in Singapore in 2015.

“I’m so excited about my second win on the Asian Tour,” said Danthai, who dined out with Hamamoto for much of the week. “Yeah, nothing to say but I can’t believe it, because it’s been tough in the past two years, I didn’t really play very good you know. I mean, I struggled with my mind and my short game, so I tried to figure out about those things. And yeah, I can’t believe it about this week.”

He won the Boonchu Ruangkit Championship on the Asian Development Tour in 2016 before the drought set in.

Hamamoto, the SEA Games gold medal individual winner in 2017, was in pursuit of his first victory on the Asian Tour and despite finishing second he was more than happy with his performance.

“It was a very fun round today,” said the Thai golfer, whose father is Japanese and mother Thai. “I definitely felt the nerves out there, but I am very happy with how my game is trending. I just need to stay patient and do the same thing and I think my time is coming soon. I am really proud of how I handled myself.”

