The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Danish Sandbox tourist, 58, found safe after trek in Phuket jungle

Danish Sandbox tourist, 58, found safe after trek in Phuket jungle

PHUKET: A 58-year-old Danish man who arrived in Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox scheme was found safe last night (Aug 7) after he became lost while trekking through the jungle near the hotel where he is staying on Phuket’s northern west coast.

tourismSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 8 August 2021, 01:06PM

Danish tourist Michael Hildebrand safe and happy with the search team after spending hours lost in the dark jungle on Phuket’s northern west coast. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Danish tourist Michael Hildebrand safe and happy with the search team after spending hours lost in the dark jungle on Phuket’s northern west coast. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Danish tourist Michael Hildebrand safe and happy with the search team after spending hours lost in the dark jungle on Phuket’s northern west coast. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Danish tourist Michael Hildebrand safe and happy with the search team after spending hours lost in the dark jungle on Phuket’s northern west coast. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Danish tourist Michael Hildebrand safe and happy with the search team after spending hours lost in the dark jungle on Phuket’s northern west coast. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Danish tourist Michael Hildebrand safe and happy with the search team after spending hours lost in the dark jungle on Phuket’s northern west coast. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Even with coordinates for Mr Hildebrand’s location officers took an hour of searching before finding Mr Hildebrand safe. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Even with coordinates for Mr Hildebrand’s location officers took an hour of searching before finding Mr Hildebrand safe. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Even with coordinates for Mr Hildebrand’s location officers took an hour of searching before finding Mr Hildebrand safe. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Even with coordinates for Mr Hildebrand’s location officers took an hour of searching before finding Mr Hildebrand safe. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Even with coordinates for Mr Hildebrand’s location officers took an hour of searching before finding Mr Hildebrand safe. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Even with coordinates for Mr Hildebrand’s location officers took an hour of searching before finding Mr Hildebrand safe. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

« »

Lt Col Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police said that his officers were notified through the Tourist Police hotline 1155 at about 7:30pm that the tourist, Michael Hildebrand, was missing.

Mr Hildebrand had arrived in Phuket on July 31 and was staying at the Ideo Phuket Hotel in Sakhu, Thalang, just south of Phuket airport, he said.

Mr Hildebrand went for a walk along Nai Yang Beach at about 4pm, and decided to walk through the jungle and over the hills to Nai Thon. However, darkness fell and he was unable to find his way back, Lt Col Ekkachai said.

Mr Hildebrand called the Tourist Police hotline for help, and was able to give his coordinates, indicating that he was somewhere halfway through the jungle between the two beaches, Lt Col Ekkachai added.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

A search team was quickly dispatched, comprising officers from Phuket Tourist Police, the Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) as well as officers from the Sakoo Police, Phuket Immigration and officers from Sirinath National Park, he said.

After making their way to where Mr Hildebrand had entered the jungle and a further hour of searching, the team found Mr  Hildebrand at about 10pm fatigued but otherwise unharmed.

“He looked exhausted, so Tourist Police offered to take him to a hospital, but he declined to go,” Lt Col Ekkachai said.

Mr Hildebrand was treated for small scratches he had sustained during his trek through the jungle and safely returned to the hotel, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sandbox tourist killer confesses to attacking Swiss woman, denies intent to murder, rape
Phuket COVID cases for ‘Third Wave’ rise to 1,425
Nattawut active as ‘Tony’ itches to return
Police crack down on protesters
Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer
Police chief confirms arrest of Swiss tourist murder suspect in Phuket
Urgent measures announced in hunt for Swiss tourist’s killer
Govt bans coral-damaging sunscreens
COVID stress, mental well-being hits the workforce
Governor leads memorial for Swiss tourist
Bangkok police brace for car mob rally
Phuket COVID patients in care hits 500
Civil Court blocks PM’s gag on free speech
Officers will work around the clock, vows national police chief
Swiss victim’s timeline to murder

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

Source - Thaiger - cannot reproduce the reference here but you can find it on AseanNow....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

@DeKaaskopp A police commander was speaking to the media and exclaimed “Good news” and stated t...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases for ‘Third Wave’ rise to 1,425

Exactly how does somebody appear to be infected - they either are or they aren’t - only testing wi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

In USA it's 1 out of 3 women sexually assaulted. I've never been groped in Thailand or had a...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

@DaveC. Who said yesterday the murder would have been from Myanmar ?...(Read More)

Police chief confirms arrest of Swiss tourist murder suspect in Phuket

A confession is not solid evidence at all. If the DNA matches, that will be solid evidence. At the m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: How to catch a killer

I have always felt very safe in Thailand so far. I am very shocked by the murder of Nicole. I am als...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases for ‘Third Wave’ rise to 1,425

Any idea how many people have been infected after being close to somebody who appeared to be infecte...(Read More)

Phuket Town fresh markets battered by COVID infections

What's politically correct (and wrong) is to not close mosques as they are known super spreaders...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Trapped Sandbox tourists need test and release

Why should one who is not infected but is forced to go into quarantine because of close of am infect...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 