Danish Sandbox tourist, 58, found safe after trek in Phuket jungle

PHUKET: A 58-year-old Danish man who arrived in Phuket under the Phuket Sandbox scheme was found safe last night (Aug 7) after he became lost while trekking through the jungle near the hotel where he is staying on Phuket’s northern west coast.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 8 August 2021, 01:06PM

Even with coordinates for Mr Hildebrand’s location officers took an hour of searching before finding Mr Hildebrand safe. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Danish tourist Michael Hildebrand safe and happy with the search team after spending hours lost in the dark jungle on Phuket’s northern west coast. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Lt Col Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police said that his officers were notified through the Tourist Police hotline 1155 at about 7:30pm that the tourist, Michael Hildebrand, was missing.

Mr Hildebrand had arrived in Phuket on July 31 and was staying at the Ideo Phuket Hotel in Sakhu, Thalang, just south of Phuket airport, he said.

Mr Hildebrand went for a walk along Nai Yang Beach at about 4pm, and decided to walk through the jungle and over the hills to Nai Thon. However, darkness fell and he was unable to find his way back, Lt Col Ekkachai said.

Mr Hildebrand called the Tourist Police hotline for help, and was able to give his coordinates, indicating that he was somewhere halfway through the jungle between the two beaches, Lt Col Ekkachai added.

A search team was quickly dispatched, comprising officers from Phuket Tourist Police, the Tourist Assistance Center (TAC) as well as officers from the Sakoo Police, Phuket Immigration and officers from Sirinath National Park, he said.

After making their way to where Mr Hildebrand had entered the jungle and a further hour of searching, the team found Mr Hildebrand at about 10pm fatigued but otherwise unharmed.

“He looked exhausted, so Tourist Police offered to take him to a hospital, but he declined to go,” Lt Col Ekkachai said.

Mr Hildebrand was treated for small scratches he had sustained during his trek through the jungle and safely returned to the hotel, he added.