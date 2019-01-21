THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Danish man dead after motorbike hits truck making U-turn

PHUKET: A Phuket truck driver has been charged with causing death by reckless driving after he was involved in a collision that killed a Danish motorcyclist early on Friday morning (Jan 18) – a charge he denies.

By The Phuket News

Monday 21 January 2019, 06:10PM

Rescue workers try to pull Mr Claus Jensen, 50, from underneath a truck that was making a U-turn. Photo: Uthit 5807

Claus Jensen, 50, from Denmark, who last entered Thailand on a tourist visa, was riding his motorbike on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu towards Patong at around 3am on Friday morning (Jan 18) when he drove into a truck that was making a U-turn near Vintage Market.

When police and rescue services arrived at the scene, they found the truck parked midway through the U-turn with Mr Jensen and his bike under the truck.

Mr Jensen was bleeding and unconscious.

The truck driver, Sontaya Suchaka, 36, was waiting at the scene.

Rescue workers recovered Mr Jensen from underneath the truck but was pronounced dead on arrival at Vachira Phuket Hospital, Phuket Town.

Capt Nipon Temsang of the Kathu Police told The Phuket News, “Mr Sontaya attempted a U-turn in front of Vintage Market. Mr Claus, who was riding a motorcycle in the right-hand lane in the same direction, drove into the side of the truck and ended up underneath it.

“Mr Claus suffered severe head injuries. He was wearing a helmet which was found broken from the accident. It looked like a very high-impact collision” Capt Nipon said.

“Mr Sontaya has been charged with reckless driving causing injury and death after his attempted U-turn across the path of Mr Jensen. He denies the charges” Capt Nipon added.

 

 

