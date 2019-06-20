Kata Rocks
Da Endorphine Hard Rock Cafe Phuket concert raises B120k for children’s charity

PHUKET: A fundraising concert featuring Da Endorphine at the Hard Rock Cafe Phuket on Monday (June 17) raised B120,000 for the Destination Kids Foundation.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 June 2019, 05:31PM

Da Endorphine on stage to raise funds for the children’s charity. Photo: Hard Rock Cafe Phuket

From left: Concert PR manager Narumon Prapawong, Destination Kids Foundation Manager Warot Lekmanee (2nd from left), Da Endorphine (centre) and Hard Rock Cafe Phuket Manager Thomas Pryor (2nd from the right). Photo: Hard Rock Cafe Phuket

The funds raised will go towards supporting the Destination Kids Foundation children’s activities, and now expects that this year they will be able to move those plans forward with funding of up to B10 million in generous donations from affiliated companies.

Destination Kids Foundation focuses on aiding children in need of medical support, poverty or living in unsafe environments, such as those that are disabled, homeless, abused, or HIV inflected.

The charity also supports children whose parents may be imprisoned or deceased.

Methods of support include improving children’s skills with scholarships or educational opportunities. The foundation also advocates other nonprofit children foundations.

The Destination Group is an operator of hospitality businesses under the label of Destination properties-based in Bangkok.

Destination Properties manages hotels in many tourist destinations, including Novotel Karon Phuket, Novotel Hua Hin, Swissotel Resort Patong, Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok and Swissotel Resort Patong.

The operator is currently also involved in the development of more hotels, five-star meeting halls, and clubs in many industrial areas east of Thailand.

Destination Properties also owns restaurants and bars under the management of Destination Eats. The most prominent of these are Hooters Asia, Hard Rock Café and Drunken Leprechaun.

In 2016, the group won the Developer of the Year award from the USA for their Hooters chain. Hard Rock cafe is no less significant as an iconic American restaurant that has been open for over 30 years.

Now, in 2019, Destination Group has been moving forward and expanding their business with brands such as “Big Boy” in Thailand and Asia.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

