The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

D.O.C.G restaurant takes its name from the official mark of Italian authenticity

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach opened its welcoming portals in December 2016, yet has already become firmly established as a major player among Phuket’s 5-star havens.

Baz Daniel

Sunday 28 January 2018, 11:00AM

This beautifully-designed hotel welcomes business travellers, couples and families alike into its stunning location overlooking a secluded stretch of bite-shaped Tri-Tang Beach with its dramatic headlands rearing skyward on either side.

While all the hedonistic attractions and excitement of Patong are just ten minutes’ drive to the north, the hotel’s tranquil surroundings and extensive grounds provide a secluded and peaceful sanctuary seemingly a world away from the bright lights.

At the heart of this happy, bustling resort sits the friendly, welcoming restaurant named D.O.C.G.

This is, at first sight, rather a strange name, that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. Naturally I asked why an Italian restaurant would be so named. It was my old mate Mister Wikipedia who quickly came up with the answer, as he so often does when I stand flummoxed by arcana. He informed me that it stands for Denominazione di origine controllata and is in fact a quality assurance label for Italian wines. So, now we know.

In fact this authentic Italianate eatery is cleverly-named as the quality of produce, cuisine, beverages and the friendly, smiling service are all second-to-none and reflect the essence of fine Italian-style hospitality. Just the sort of restaurant, in fact, which would get an official seal of approval from an Italian Quality Control Authority assessing authenticity!

This resort has eight dining outlets no less, clustered at the heart of the pools and aquamarine canalisations that interweave the grounds and building of this lovely complex. It is a buzzy, friendly hub at the centre of which sits D.O.C.G. and into which we gratefully plunged on a recent Friday evening.

It had been another torrid work week in Phuket and Madame was in no mood to be trifled with. This had better be good, I thought, or there could be trouble afoot from my beloved. I need not have worried. D.O.C.G. was immediately relaxing and welcoming, as the smiling staff seated us amidst the throng of happy families and couples.

With fruit-flavoured sparkling beverage to hand…. Rossini (strawberry) for Madame and Bellini (peach) for me, I could see Her Ladyship visibly relax and knew that all was going to be well in her world this evening.

The menu fairly brims with authentic Italian offerings from design-your-own pizzas in adult and kiddie sizes, to zesty pastas, fresh seafood and healthy complementary salads. Throngs of happy families around us were tucking into this abundance with heartfelt enthusiasm.

cachet resort dewa phuket

D.O.C.G. also offer T-bone steak nights with a drink for just B1,200 net, and meatballs and mash nights too. The menu features clear, simple, down-to-earth fare with great pricing, making it highly accessible and good value for couples, families and kiddies alike.

With crooners serenading us from the sound-system and Italian posters and chalk drawings on the wall, Madame was soon in the local swing of things with her Mellanzone alla Parmigiana (baked aubergine) starter, followed by succulent baked New Zealand mussels, while my own beef Carpaccio with rocket and shaved Parmesan, all swimming in a river of fresh lemon juice, was a superb way to dispel Friday night’s stresses.

All this lovely faire was accompanied by grape-based libations from Italy and Marlborough New Zealand, served at reasonable prices and by-the-glass, which helped the evening go with a swing.

My main event arrived – Tiger Prawns with garlic, white wine and black-ink tagliolini, while Madame’s seafood soup fairly brimmed with enticingly tasty oceanic denizens.

We sat with coffees and scoops of delicious gelato surveying the happy throng around us in the warren of restaurants in which D.O.C.G. is central. Music played, a chanteuse belted out a Dolly Parton favourite and the laughter of replete stomachs echoed through the poolside palm trees.

I think I even heard a chuckle emanate from Madame’s lips. D.O.C.G. has that effect!

 

For more information visit: marriott.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘Better if you do’: Phuket Immigration chief urges foreigners to re-register addresses, even if staying off-island just one night

Dunno what you griping about. Trying living in China or the USA where the rules are the same. Got fined in China for not reporting my change of hotel ...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

What on earth are you talking about? Clearly you don't understand the article. It's transparent because it has been and was reported. Also rea...(Read More)

Phuket U-turn flyover project expecting Royal Decree within 6 months

The article points out the ways that are required to acquire land. It's up to the owners if they want to dig their heels in, it will be taken rega...(Read More)

Five Phuket tour boat drivers charged in random pier inspections

Like I said, if you want to make incorrect defamatory statements, that is your problem. Just read the act and you see what evidence is required, that ...(Read More)

‘Better if you do’: Phuket Immigration chief urges foreigners to re-register addresses, even if staying off-island just one night

Guess a new Colonel, a fresh broom To refer to a thai immigration act of 1979, is amusing That was the time there were no Computers in Thailand ...(Read More)

Suthep in Phuket: Official processes ‘need to evolve’

Could the "mother"of all expats/experts give me the source of Mr.Suthep's involvement in the occupation of Bangkok's airport!Accordi...(Read More)

Five Phuket tour boat drivers charged in random pier inspections

No need to read the Act. Seeing the worried faces of Governor and other officials during their hospital visits ( Other PN article) speak more than Ac...(Read More)

Phuket U-turn flyover project expecting Royal Decree within 6 months

Even a 12 year old than knows, it will take a looong time to get that land, with or without Royal Decree. For the present owners:... First my money, ...(Read More)

‘Better if you do’: Phuket Immigration chief urges foreigners to re-register addresses, even if staying off-island just one night

Ouch - Welcome to Land of Smiles or where foreigners who bring money and prosperity get treated like in a Prison Camp? There are many other Tropical d...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.