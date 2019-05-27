Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Cyclists ride in honour of teacher

PHUKET: Among many tributes paid to British International School Phuket (BISP) teacher Iain Richardson after his death in a recent road accident was a circuit of honour around the island ridden by colleagues and friends who had shared his love of cycling.

Community
By The Phuket News

Monday 27 May 2019, 01:38PM

Colleagues and friends who shared his love of cycling honoured British International School Phuket (BISP) teacher Iain Richardson with a circuit of honour around the island. Photo: Supplied

Colleagues and friends who shared his love of cycling honoured British International School Phuket (BISP) teacher Iain Richardson with a circuit of honour around the island. Photo: Supplied

Students also honoured the passing of one of their favourite teachers. Photo: Supplied

Students also honoured the passing of one of their favourite teachers. Photo: Supplied

Colleagues and friends who shared his love of cycling honoured British International School Phuket (BISP) teacher Iain Richardson with a circuit of honour around the island. Photo: Supplied

Colleagues and friends who shared his love of cycling honoured British International School Phuket (BISP) teacher Iain Richardson with a circuit of honour around the island. Photo: Supplied

The 14-strong team, including Mr Richardson’s brother Ben, set out from BISP along a token 15 kilometre route on Friday, May 17. Joining the ride were friends Mike Eustace, Tim Parkes, Simon Hobbs and Brian Seve.

They rode around Koh Kaew area and headed for Cherng Talay, looped back and finished at the Kruvit Raft restaurant – a stop frequently favoured by the cyclists to cap a strenuous evening’s exercise.

There, fellow teachers and friends paid their final tributes to Mr Richardson, following prayers and cremation at the Wat Cherng Talay in Thalang that afternoon.

Thailand Property Awards - Asia Property Awards

Mr Richardson, who was head of science at BISP, had signed up for a further academic year at the school before his motorcycle crash on May 11 caused fatal head injuries.

Headmaster Neil Richards described him as a much-loved and respected teacher who would be greatly missed. Similar tributes came from colleagues, students and parents among the hundreds who visited Wat Cherng Talay temple for the funeral ceremonies held over three days.

– Syd Richardson, Iain Richardson's father

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Laguna Phuket’s Greening Community plants 2,500 trees in one day
A tonne of trash in 30 minutes marks the start of change at Koh Siray
Art for good with Tote the travelling artist and humanitarian
Phuket Hotels Association launches online charity auction with luxury prizes
Cafe Society: The language of caffeine at Cowffee Cafe
Welcoming HMAS Canberra: Australian Navy head to Phuket for training and community activities
Stirrings of change: The local force behind the transformation on Koh Siray
Charity cyclists to jump back in the saddle for Ride 4 Kids 2019
Good Shepherd calls for supplies for families at risk in Phuket
Singer Will Young sells BRIT Awards, donates funds to Soi Dog
Delish-ious: Cakes and cold brews at Delish Cafe
Trash Talk: Tackling waste in Phuket
Furever Friends: Changing the lives of stray cats and dogs
Soi Dog calling to end the suffering of homeless and neglected cats
Mission of Mercy: The humanitarian vessel that needs our help

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand

When Phuket RTP starts check at Phuket International Airport to check any taxi and minivan driver or...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

"Calling adult women "girls" demeans them and that is exactly why it is perpetuated,&...(Read More)

Operators see potential in tourist tax

Dek, thanks for your sharp reaction, in which you confirm that there is no equal treatment in Thail...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

Amazing things happen in Amazing Thailand. We all know that by experience. Is it not amazing tha...(Read More)

Truck driver dodges charge for dangerous load as 33 tons of rice flip semi-trailer onto its side

Whatever happened, I doubt the cop could charge him as it happen did not happen on the road... could...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

I'm objecting to a headline, not slang chat at a strip-club. Chauvinists will always defend thei...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

"Semantics," Christy, have you ever notice you are the only one complaining, and there are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Diving in

It was the activities of all these diving companies that destroyed the corals in the first place....(Read More)

Expat health insurance: an alternative in the offing

ok I'm interested ...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

"Immigration told me that my multiple re-entry visa was wrong...."What an amazing story.Tr...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 