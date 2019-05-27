Cyclists ride in honour of teacher

PHUKET: Among many tributes paid to British International School Phuket (BISP) teacher Iain Richardson after his death in a recent road accident was a circuit of honour around the island ridden by colleagues and friends who had shared his love of cycling.

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 May 2019, 01:38PM

Colleagues and friends who shared his love of cycling honoured British International School Phuket (BISP) teacher Iain Richardson with a circuit of honour around the island. Photo: Supplied

Students also honoured the passing of one of their favourite teachers. Photo: Supplied

The 14-strong team, including Mr Richardson’s brother Ben, set out from BISP along a token 15 kilometre route on Friday, May 17. Joining the ride were friends Mike Eustace, Tim Parkes, Simon Hobbs and Brian Seve.

They rode around Koh Kaew area and headed for Cherng Talay, looped back and finished at the Kruvit Raft restaurant – a stop frequently favoured by the cyclists to cap a strenuous evening’s exercise.

There, fellow teachers and friends paid their final tributes to Mr Richardson, following prayers and cremation at the Wat Cherng Talay in Thalang that afternoon.

Mr Richardson, who was head of science at BISP, had signed up for a further academic year at the school before his motorcycle crash on May 11 caused fatal head injuries.

Headmaster Neil Richards described him as a much-loved and respected teacher who would be greatly missed. Similar tributes came from colleagues, students and parents among the hundreds who visited Wat Cherng Talay temple for the funeral ceremonies held over three days.

– Syd Richardson, Iain Richardson's father