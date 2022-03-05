BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Cycling race to be held in Rawai

Cycling race to be held in Rawai

PHUKET: Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos held a press conference to announce a new bicycle race to be held in Phuket on Mar 20.

healthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 March 2022, 12:00PM

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Rawai gets ready for Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement was made yesterday (Mar 5) at Central Festival Phuket shopping mall where Mr Aroon was joined by representatives of various related agencies.

Rawai Mayor said that eco-tourism and health tourism are now gaining more attention from tourists, most of whom are people with high purchasing power. These people love taking part in recreational activities which are good for health and environmentally friendly.

“Therefore traveling by bicycle is one of the most popular and trending options”, Mr Aroon concluded.

“Rawai Subdistrict Municipality as the main agency in tourism promotion has always recognized the importance of promoting environmentally friendly tourism and sustainable health tourism. Thus various activities to promote bicycle tourism in the form of cycling competitions have been established”, he said.

PaintFX

As can be seen on the banner displayed at Central Festival, the name of the new event is Team Race Cycling @ Rawai Phuket 2022. The competition will be held on March 20, 2022, at Laem Phromthep, one of the most iconic Phuket locations. The event is scheduled to start at 5.00am.

According to PR Phuket report, Phuket has a lot on offer for cyclists, including challenging routes, smooth roads, “blending curves”, beautiful natural attractions.

“The old traditions and way of life of the community are still preserved in Rawai area and reflect the concept of Thainess”, PR Phuket reported, also mentioning available accommodation options to enhance the experience.

It is yet to be announced if officials and police will need to close any roads for traffic and for how long.

