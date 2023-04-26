333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cycling Phuket to Bangkok for sports inclusivity

Cycling Phuket to Bangkok for sports inclusivity

CYCLING: A charity bike ride from Phuket to Bangkok which aims to promote inclusivity in sports has been confirmed to take place in early June, it was announced yesterday (Apr 25).

Cycling
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 April 2023, 02:14PM

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: Pan Pan Kun

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Organisers Pan Pan Kun Project (Cycle to Share) explained the ride will cover a distance of approximately 1,000 kilometres across eight days through six provinces, departing from Laguna Phuket at 6am on June 4.

Pan Pan Kun are collaborating with the Together Foundation and Taejai.com, a civic crowdfunding platform which supports NGO-related projects, to organise the event which aims to build and promote an inclusive sports environment where everyone can enjoy sport activities together with or without disabilities.

The project was announced at a press conference yesterday at Phuket Provincial Hall, overseen by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Also in attendance were Danai Sunantarod, Vice Governor of Phuket; Ratchadaphon Oin from the Phuket Office of the Tourism and Sports Ministry; Rujirapan “Mook” Juangroongruangkit, President of the Pan Pan Kun Project; Prapha Hemmin, Activities and Corporate Relations at Laguna Phuket and representatives from relevant government and private sectors.

Ms Rujirapan explained that the project aims to connect disabled and non-disabled people through sports by promoting without any discrimination, underlined by three core principles:

1. Raising awareness among the public to support people with disabilities to have more access to sports activities.

2. Promoting wider community participation in sports.

3. A commitment to inspire the public and deliver powerful experiences for participants to embrace active lifestyles and overcome individual challenges.

Funds raised through donations suporting the Phuket to Bangkok cycle will go towards creating a series of monthly events for the disabled community and a broader, annual event the group have called ‘Allympic’ which would see disabled people participating in running, badminton, chair-ball, frisbee, chequers and table tennis. Ms Rujirapan explained it is hoped the first round of the ‘Allympic’ event, the first such structured event of its kind in Thailand, will start in September and conclude in November.

The Phuket to Bangkok cycle aims to attract celebrities, cycling teams and community riders from the general public. The well known journalist and anchor for TV station Ch7HD Sornsawan Phuvichit has already confirmed her participation, as has actress Surampha Yokchotisakul, and many more from the celebrity world are expected to confirm in due course.

Everyone is welcome to join, if even only for selected stages and distances as every involvement and contribution helps the greater cause, Ms Rujirapan said. Similarly, extensive sponsorship packages supporting the event are also available.

The Pan Pan Kun Project (Cycle to Share) was founded by a group of four sports enthusiasts; Rujirapan “Mook” Juangroongruangkit, Thomas Tapken, Montree Saenwiangchan, and Jiraksa “Niu” Ratjatawan to create a charity ride project to raise awareness and funds to support a great cause. Each year the concept and objective of the charity campaign is adjusted to what types of problems are being faced in our present society. Their slogan is: “We share the wills. We all can do it too.”

The first long-distance cycle event from Bangkok to Chiang Mai took place in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic when the organisers collaborated with the FOOD FOR GOOD project and Taejai.com with the objective of providing nutritious and healthy food to children in remote areas of Thailand.

For more information on the upcoming Phuket to Bangkok cycle please contact Khun Malinee Toomsap [Bebe] at malinee.toomsap@gmail.com, call 095-169-6269 or visit the Pan Pan Kun website.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kiptum and Hassan triumph in astounding London Marathon
Heritage Cricketers retain Phuket Sixes title
Manchester United set up FA Cup final against rivals City
Wrexham follow Hollywood script to reach the Football League
The action hots up on day 3 of the Phuket cricket sixes
Blue Tree top of the crop after day 2 at the ACG
Arsenal’s title hopes on rocks despite late fightback against Southampton
Arsenal aim to put pressure on City as Newcastle face Spurs
Phuket athletes shine at National Youth Games
Dojo bags 19 medals at National Jiu-Jitsu Championships
Australia embraces Greg Norman’s rebel LIV Golf with sell-out crowds
Kunlavut, Panipak receive top honours
Thailand names SEA Games provisional football squad
Rins rules in Austin after Bagnaia blunder
SEA Games to be shown on Thai TV

 

Phuket community
Government eyes B11bn power subsidy

Shameful. The authorities tax the electric bills making ฿illions every month and now they expect t...(Read More)

Patong massage shop dispute ends with car ramming parked motorbikes

Another adult behaving like a spoiled child....(Read More)

Father, son face charges for road rage attack

Yep but they no have problem cutting front of you and when they are front straight away jump on brak...(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

Caught on video - but its first reported that he used the "rope" from his pants, then that...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

Countries like Sri Lanka and Laos have bankrupted themselves trying to repay these chinese loans - m...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

Chinese "investment"? rubbish. They loan huge amounts to Thailand to build the components ...(Read More)

Father, son face charges for road rage attack

One is reminded of Snake Plisken's declaration of Thailand as a US Territory in John Carpenter&#...(Read More)

Democrats push for sex toy legalisation

What would really help stop potential violence is if Cherng Telay police took last year's stal...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

"...sand in the eyes littering" Huh ? A speech from the American ambassador or from the D...(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

@JohnC I live here long enough to see that especially the younger generation is questioning author...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
SALA
Laguna Phuket 2023
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 