Cycling Phuket to Bangkok for sports inclusivity

CYCLING: A charity bike ride from Phuket to Bangkok which aims to promote inclusivity in sports has been confirmed to take place in early June, it was announced yesterday (Apr 25).

Cycling

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 April 2023, 02:14PM

Organisers Pan Pan Kun Project (Cycle to Share) explained the ride will cover a distance of approximately 1,000 kilometres across eight days through six provinces, departing from Laguna Phuket at 6am on June 4.

Pan Pan Kun are collaborating with the Together Foundation and Taejai.com, a civic crowdfunding platform which supports NGO-related projects, to organise the event which aims to build and promote an inclusive sports environment where everyone can enjoy sport activities together with or without disabilities.

The project was announced at a press conference yesterday at Phuket Provincial Hall, overseen by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Also in attendance were Danai Sunantarod, Vice Governor of Phuket; Ratchadaphon Oin from the Phuket Office of the Tourism and Sports Ministry; Rujirapan “Mook” Juangroongruangkit, President of the Pan Pan Kun Project; Prapha Hemmin, Activities and Corporate Relations at Laguna Phuket and representatives from relevant government and private sectors.

Ms Rujirapan explained that the project aims to connect disabled and non-disabled people through sports by promoting without any discrimination, underlined by three core principles:

1. Raising awareness among the public to support people with disabilities to have more access to sports activities.

2. Promoting wider community participation in sports.

3. A commitment to inspire the public and deliver powerful experiences for participants to embrace active lifestyles and overcome individual challenges.

Funds raised through donations suporting the Phuket to Bangkok cycle will go towards creating a series of monthly events for the disabled community and a broader, annual event the group have called ‘Allympic’ which would see disabled people participating in running, badminton, chair-ball, frisbee, chequers and table tennis. Ms Rujirapan explained it is hoped the first round of the ‘Allympic’ event, the first such structured event of its kind in Thailand, will start in September and conclude in November.

The Phuket to Bangkok cycle aims to attract celebrities, cycling teams and community riders from the general public. The well known journalist and anchor for TV station Ch7HD Sornsawan Phuvichit has already confirmed her participation, as has actress Surampha Yokchotisakul, and many more from the celebrity world are expected to confirm in due course.

Everyone is welcome to join, if even only for selected stages and distances as every involvement and contribution helps the greater cause, Ms Rujirapan said. Similarly, extensive sponsorship packages supporting the event are also available.

The Pan Pan Kun Project (Cycle to Share) was founded by a group of four sports enthusiasts; Rujirapan “Mook” Juangroongruangkit, Thomas Tapken, Montree Saenwiangchan, and Jiraksa “Niu” Ratjatawan to create a charity ride project to raise awareness and funds to support a great cause. Each year the concept and objective of the charity campaign is adjusted to what types of problems are being faced in our present society. Their slogan is: “We share the wills. We all can do it too.”

The first long-distance cycle event from Bangkok to Chiang Mai took place in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic when the organisers collaborated with the FOOD FOR GOOD project and Taejai.com with the objective of providing nutritious and healthy food to children in remote areas of Thailand.

For more information on the upcoming Phuket to Bangkok cycle please contact Khun Malinee Toomsap [Bebe] at malinee.toomsap@gmail.com, call 095-169-6269 or visit the Pan Pan Kun website.