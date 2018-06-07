PHUKET: Pirate copyright goods valued at more than B2 million were destroyed by Customs officials today (June 7) as the campaign to crack down on fake goods continues throughout the country.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 7 June 2018, 05:03PM

The 4,000 items were destroyed at the Saphan Hin incinerator today (June 7). Photo: PR Dept

The 4,000 items were destroyed at an event led by Phuket Customs official Kanjana Suwanicho at the Saphan Hin incinerator at 1pm.

The items were either seized in raids carried out by Customs officials as well as police and relevant agencies, or seized as forbidden imports.

Among the contraband were clothes, watches, sunglasses, shoes, bags as well as cigarettes and tobacco and other products to be ingested by use of Baraku pipes.

All the copyright items seized were identified as fake by representatives of the genuine copyright owner, Customs officials explained.

Also, all the persons who items seized from them had 30 days to file their claim against the seizure, but failed to do so, the officials added.