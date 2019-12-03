Customs officials destroy B1.9mn of pirate copyright goods

PHUKET: Pirate copyright goods valued at B1.9 million were destroyed by Customs officials today (Dec 3) as the campaign to crack down on fake goods continues throughout the country.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 3 December 2019, 12:24PM

The items were destroyed at an event held at the Saphan Hin incinerator this morning (Dec 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 5,696 items were destroyed at an event led by Phuket Customs official Suthatsanee Suphaphan at the Saphan Hin incinerator.

The items were either seized in raids carried out by Customs officials as well as police and relevant agencies, or seized as forbidden imports.

Among the contraband were clothes, watches, sunglasses, shoes, bags as well as cigarettes and tobacco and other products to be ingested by use of Baraku pipes.

All the copyright items seized were identified as fake by representatives of the genuine copyright owner, Customs officials explained.

Also, all the persons who had items seized from them had 30 days to file their claim against the seizure, but failed to do so, the officials added.