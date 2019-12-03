THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Customs officials destroy B1.9mn of pirate copyright goods

PHUKET: Pirate copyright goods valued at B1.9 million were destroyed by Customs officials today (Dec 3) as the campaign to crack down on fake goods continues throughout the country.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 3 December 2019, 12:24PM

The items were destroyed at an event held at the Saphan Hin incinerator this morning (Dec 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The 5,696 items were destroyed at an event led by Phuket Customs official Suthatsanee Suphaphan at the Saphan Hin incinerator.

The items were either seized in raids carried out by Customs officials as well as police and relevant agencies, or seized as forbidden imports.

Among the contraband were clothes, watches, sunglasses, shoes, bags as well as cigarettes and tobacco and other products to be ingested by use of Baraku pipes.

All the copyright items seized were identified as fake by representatives of the genuine copyright owner, Customs officials explained.

Also, all the persons who had items seized from them had 30 days to file their claim against the seizure, but failed to do so, the officials added.

Phuket community
Phuket light-rail bids set for mid-2020

Oh great, they are actually going ahead with this stupid train. Get ready for years of traffic jams....(Read More)

Phuket light-rail bids set for mid-2020

It seems it would be equally, if not more important, to connect Phuket to the rail system which runs...(Read More)

Driver charged, in-car argument caused deadly accident, say police

A fastened seatbelt may have saved, the deceaded lady's life....(Read More)

Patong Police chief shifted to Deep South in Phuket top-brass overhaul

lets hope after his removal that the group of 40 farang volunteers are reinstated in patong to prote...(Read More)

Driver charged, in-car argument caused deadly accident, say police

Looking on the home page three out of the six articles highlighted are about vehicle crashes (all to...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Equality in opportunity is all that is needed- weightlifting is hardly relevant but i will say wome...(Read More)

Diving into The Cave

This is a damn fine review. Is the author an erstwhile journalist at Bangkok Post? ...(Read More)

Driver charged, in-car argument caused deadly accident, say police

Strange. 2 different stories. 1 About falling asleep behind the wheel, and 1 about arguing strongly ...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

And K,I don't care about Thai's working illegally in Taiwan/Korea,but as you do I wonder why...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

K, I don't know and I don't care why they changed visa requirements for people from Taiwan.Y...(Read More)

 

