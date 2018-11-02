THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Custom superyacht builder Oceanco joins Phuket’s KRSR

PHUKET: Privately owned custom superyacht builder Oceanco has joined the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR ). Ocenco builds full displacement yachts in 80metres long, or longer. Since its inception in 1987, Oceanco has built 29 custom superyachts up to 110m in length. Several 100m-plus yachts are currently under construction.

By The Phuket News

Friday 2 November 2018, 09:46AM

Oceanco’s 91-metre ’DAR’ was recently hosted at the Monaco Yacht Show. Photo: Oceanco

Oceanco's 91-metre 'DAR' was recently hosted at the Monaco Yacht Show. Photo: Oceanco

“The Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous (KRSR is delighted to welcome Oceanco to the KRSR, marking the first time it has officially joined the leading superyacht event in Asia. Oceanco, builder of some of the worlds largest superyachts, will host an exclusive owner’s dinner in a Kata Rocks Penthouse pool villa,” the KRSR organisers announced in a notice issued earlier this week.

Oceanco Group Marketing Manager, Paris Baloumis said, “Oceanco is pleased to be joining the Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous for the first time. Oceanco yacht owners are known to cruise extensively aboard their yachts and Thailand has become an increasingly popular destination for them. The exotic seascape, fascinating culture, and excellent superyacht facilities make this part of the world extremely appealing. We are proud to be sponsoring the Oceanco Owner’s Dinner held at Kata Rocks this year.”

“Oceanco’s award-winning pedigree features some of the most sophisticated yachts on the water today. It is a world leader in building prestigious custom yachts from 80 to 140 meters, integrating timeless Dutch craftmanship with sophisticated new world know-how and the technology of tomorrow,” the KRSR organiser noted in their release.

“Oceanco’s 91m yacht DAR was recently launched and was turning heads at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show 2018 (MYS).”

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The Oceanco announcement follows the KRSR team joining th e2018 Monaco Yacht Show.

“The KRSR team celebrated the essence of superyacht lifestyle at the world’s leading superyacht show, embracing a busy working schedule of meetings with owners, builders, designers, brokers, luxury brands plus yachting and lifestyle media,” the organisers noted.

Michael Nurbatlian, Infinite Luxury Director of Marketing, said, “We would like to thank the organisers of the MYS 2018 for the incredible hospitality and for hosting the entire KRSR team this year. We are also delighted to welcome Oceanco, a truly world class shipyard and icon of innovation."

Celebrated as the event for superyacht owners, the third edition of the KRSR will take place on Dec 6-9 at Kata Rocks. (Click here.)

 

 

