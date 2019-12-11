THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Curry Night at Kiran's Indian Restaurant on Karon beach

Curry Night at Kiran's Indian Restaurant on Karon beach

Start From: Saturday 14 December 2019, 06:30PM to Saturday 28 December 2019, 10:30PM

Curry Night at Kiran's Indian Restaurant on Karon beach

Curry Night at Kiran's Indian Restaurant on Karon beach

Enjoy the feel of Indian taste. All you can eat 499THB per person at Kiran's Indian Restaurant in Karon Beach every Saturday from 6.30 pm. - 10.30 pm. starting from Saturday 14th December. See you!

Person : F&B Department
Address : 206-206/1 Karon Road ; Karon Beach Ban Karon, Phuket, Thailand 83100
Phone : 076-398176, 076-286464

 

Phuket community
Missing kayak couple search shifts focus to coastal areas

Huh, was there until now no 'focus' already on coastal areas and nearby islands as well? Are...(Read More)

Mother holds out hope for daughter missing on kayak

What a deputy mayor is doing in a search heli instead of 1 more professional searcher is a riddle fo...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

And great that because of this 'grease fire' the Municipality Health Division starts to unde...(Read More)

Fire scare in Patong as restaurant catches alight

Great that Phuket police officers are not only structural enginners but trained Fire Investigation O...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Great step forward for the environment, smog combat and trafiic jams....(Read More)

More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

The phot os a smiling police officer, looking at a tourist with a monkey on his shoulder is not exac...(Read More)

More warning signs ordered as monkey bites Russian tourist

Warning after warning after warning throughout the time. Warning signs all over. When do Phuket Offi...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Sad to see how the shopping and fnb outlets always cave in to the demands of the mafia run taxis who...(Read More)

Central caves in to Phuket taxi drivers’ demands

Wow, the speed in time within Central Festival Management gave in in presence of a politician and po...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

Just a question for Phuket Marine Office : What professional and tourist safety procedures this open...(Read More)

 

