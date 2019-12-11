Curry Night at Kiran's Indian Restaurant on Karon beach

Enjoy the feel of Indian taste. All you can eat 499THB per person at Kiran's Indian Restaurant in Karon Beach every Saturday from 6.30 pm. - 10.30 pm. starting from Saturday 14th December. See you!
Start From: Saturday 14 December 2019, 06:30PM to Saturday 28 December 2019, 10:30PM
Enjoy the feel of Indian taste. All you can eat 499THB per person at Kiran's Indian Restaurant in Karon Beach every Saturday from 6.30 pm. - 10.30 pm. starting from Saturday 14th December. See you!
|Person :
|F&B Department
|Address :
|206-206/1 Karon Road ; Karon Beach Ban Karon, Phuket, Thailand 83100
|Phone :
|076-398176, 076-286464
