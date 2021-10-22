BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Curfew to end in 17 tourist provinces

BANGKOK: The prime minister has ordered an end to the curfew in 17 provinces, including Bangkok, from Oct 31 to support the reopening of the country to fully vaccinated foreign tourists on Nov 1.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 22 October 2021, 02:40PM

The road outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok has been almost empty of traffic at night since curfew was announced, to control the spread of COVID-19. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

The order, signed by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, was published in the Royal Gazette late last night (Oct 21), reports the Bangkok Post.

It said the COVID-19 situation in the country was improving with stable new caseloads and faster patient recovery, and it was necessary to revive the national economy.

The curfew will therefore end at 11pm on Oct 31 in the “Sandbox” provinces that were declared maximum and strict control zones but have tourism significance and are designated for reopening.

From Oct 16, the curfew has been from 11pm to 3am in maximum and strict control provinces.

The 17 provinces where the curfew will end are:

- Bangkok

- Krabi

- Chon Buri (only in Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Koh Si Chang and tambon Na Jomtien and tambon Bang Sare of Sattahip district)

- Chiang Mai (in Muang, Doi Tao, Mae Rim and Mae Taeng districts)

- Trat (on Koh Chang only)

- Buri Ram (in Muang district only)

- Prachuap Khiri Khan (in tambon Hua Hin and tambon Nong Kae only)

- Phangnga

- Phetchaburi (in Cha-am municipality only)

- Phuket

- Ranong (on Koh Phayam only)

- Rayong (on Koh Samet only)

- Loei (in Chiang Khan district only)

- Samut Prakan (only at Suvarnabhumi airport)

- Surat Thani (on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and on Koh Tao only)

- Nong Khai (in Muang, Sangkhom, Sri Chiang Mai and Tha Bo districts)

- Udon Thani (in Muang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yoong, Nong Han and Prachak Silapakhom districts)

The number of people at public gatherings in the tourist reopening zones will be capped at 500.

Entertainment venues in the tourism reopening provinces will remain closed, including pubs, bars and karaoke shops, but operators and officials could begin preparing for their reopening, which would be permitted later.

