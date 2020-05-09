Curfew arrests in Phuket keep climbing

PHUKET: The number of people arrested for breaking the national nightly curfew from 10pm to 4am each night continue to climb, with 59 people arrested on Thursday night through Friday morning (May 7-8), bringing the total number of people arrested in Phuket for breaking the curfew since Apr 3 to 1,128.

COVID-19healthcrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 9 May 2020, 11:31AM

Phuket Provincial Police reported yesterday (May 8) that 23 people were arrested on Thursday night for breaking the curfew in Muang District, namely the Phuket Town area, while 13 people were arrested in Wichit and seven more in Patong.

Seven of the people arrested in Muang District were taken into custody by a team of 19 Territorial Defense Volunteers, led by Siripong Leeprasit, conducting patrols using two patrol cars and four motorcycles.

The seven arrested, all men, were named as: Nutthawut Nadam, 34; Channarong Leanthing, 44; Wutthilerd Lewwatthanachotinan, 23; Piyaporn Sommung, 32; Vichean Senathom, 57; Saksit Somsri, 44; and Anusak Promtha, 39.

Anusak was also found carrying a firearm and ammunition without permission, and charged as such, reported Mr Sirirpong.

Phuket Provincial Police yesterday noted that only 57 of the 1,128 people arrested so far were arrested at checkpoints. The remaining 1,171 arrests were made by patrols.

The arrests so far were counted as 1,179 cases, of which 885 have been already processed, with 294 cases still waiting to be prosecuted, the Phuket Provincial Police also noted.

According to the report, the number of arrests for breaking the curfew without essential reason reported by each police station on the island so far is as follows: