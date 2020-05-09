Phuket Provincial Police reported yesterday (May 8) that 23 people were arrested on Thursday night for breaking the curfew in Muang District, namely the Phuket Town area, while 13 people were arrested in Wichit and seven more in Patong.
Seven of the people arrested in Muang District were taken into custody by a team of 19 Territorial Defense Volunteers, led by Siripong Leeprasit, conducting patrols using two patrol cars and four motorcycles.
The seven arrested, all men, were named as: Nutthawut Nadam, 34; Channarong Leanthing, 44; Wutthilerd Lewwatthanachotinan, 23; Piyaporn Sommung, 32; Vichean Senathom, 57; Saksit Somsri, 44; and Anusak Promtha, 39.
Anusak was also found carrying a firearm and ammunition without permission, and charged as such, reported Mr Sirirpong.
Phuket Provincial Police yesterday noted that only 57 of the 1,128 people arrested so far were arrested at checkpoints. The remaining 1,171 arrests were made by patrols.
The arrests so far were counted as 1,179 cases, of which 885 have been already processed, with 294 cases still waiting to be prosecuted, the Phuket Provincial Police also noted.
According to the report, the number of arrests for breaking the curfew without essential reason reported by each police station on the island so far is as follows:
- Muang Phuket Police Station – 372 (23 new case)
- Patong Police Station – 274 (7)
- Wichit Police Station – 163 (13)
- Karon Police Station – 96 (4)
- Chalong Police Station – 82 (3)
- Thalang Police Station – 66 (4)
- Cherng Talay Police Station – 39 (zero)
- Kamala Police Station 32 (zero)
- Tha Chatchai Police Station – 30 (zero)
- Kathu Police Station – 50 (2)
- Sakhu Police Station 24 (3)
