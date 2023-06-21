333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cummins savours ‘number one win’ after leading Australia in Ashes thriller

Cummins savours ‘number one win’ after leading Australia in Ashes thriller

CRICKET: Australia captain Pat Cummins said leading his side to victory in a dramatic Ashes opener at Edgbaston represented the “number one” win of his Test career.

Cricket
By AFP

Wednesday 21 June 2023, 10:33AM

Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates winning the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham yesterday (June 20). Photo: AFP

Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates winning the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham yesterday (June 20). Photo: AFP

The fast bowler hit a match-clinching 44 not out as he completed a chase of 281 in commanding fashion during an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 55 with Nathan Lyon when Australia were seemingly down and out at 227-8 on yesterday’s (June 20) final day.

Asked if this two-wicket success was the best win of his 51-Test career, Cummins - who recently led Australia to victory in the World Test Championship final over India, replied: “Number one. Yeah. Yeah, absolutely. Start of an Ashes series. Number one.”

Both Cummins and Lyon had been involved in another classic Ashes climax when England captain Ben Stokes’s unbeaten century was mainly responsible for the hosts’ stunning one-wicket win at Headingley during the drawn 2019 series.

Australia, however, would have won that match had not Lyon fumbled a run out, while Cummins conceded the winning runs when Stokes drove him through the covers.

“Yeah, I would be lying if I said it didn’t (cross my mind),” Cummins told reporters.

“We were on the other side of one in the last series here. When you’re on the other side it feels like one that’s got away and it really hurts.

“It’s a really happy dressing room in there. A lot of those guys were there at Headingley and to clinch one that was perhaps out of our grasp for a little while there is pretty satisfying.”

While England tried to make the running with a bold declaration on the first day, Australia struck to a more traditional red-ball approach even on a last day where the morning session was washed out.

Their method was exemplified by player of the match Usman Khawaja’s painstaking knocks of 141 and 65, with Australia unaffected by the chants of “boring, boring Aussies” from sections of the Edgbaston crowd.

“The fans were pretty noisy out on the hill,” said Cummins. “Win or lose we are pretty comfortable with how we go about it.”

Cummins, bidding to become the first Australia captain since Steve Waugh in 2001 to win an Ashes series in England, added: “We’ve been really good for the last 20 Test matches over two years... We are at our best when we play at our own pace and tempo.”

Victory in the first of this five-match series completed a memorable week for Cummins, whose mother Maria died earlier this year, with the 30-year-old able to celebrate on the balcony with his father, Peter.

“Dad was here in 2019 with Mum, so having him here was really special. I went with him to see Bruce Springsteen (at Villa Park) on the first night as well. So, it’s been a good week.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bumper turnout for Phuket Surf Contest
Polking pleased with War Elephants’ performance
Yacht Sales Co Regatta prepares to set sail
Thais face uphill task to make last eight
Surfers clean up at Khao Lak Festival
Wyndham Clark holds off McIlroy to win US Open
Verstappen takes momentous win in Canada
Thais impress, but still lose to mighty Serbia
Padel Tennis competition set to debut in Phuket
Verstappen on pole in wet Canada ahead of Hülkenberg
Khao Lak Surf Festival off to a flyer
Panipak makes taekwondo history in Eternal City
Packed schedule set to test Ashes pace attacks
Hey Jude, things are about to get Real!
Annual anti-drugs sports competition kicks off

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

When I used to get taxis from the airport I asked one day why he was going the long way to kamala. h...(Read More)

Phuket fails bid to host Specialised Expo

Lets see an honest accounting of funds spent up to date. Oops- was dreaming and just woke up. ridicu...(Read More)

Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

Oh yeah, speaking of damaging Phuket's tourism... what kinds of fines or consequences were negot...(Read More)

Phuket City Municipality launches anti-dengue blitz

Although in my area yearly people get dengue infected and hospitalized, NEVER fumigating teams show ...(Read More)

Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

Yet another reason to disband these arrangements between the PLTO backed cartels and the AoT. These ...(Read More)

Phuket airport limo co-op fined B180k for tour shop stops

Indeed, this practice has plagued arriving international tourists on Phuket for decades. So many com...(Read More)

Police issue reminder of peak-hours ban on large vehicles on Patong Hill

Kazumi, you appeal here on skills and intelligence to understand the 'low gear' technic. Blu...(Read More)

Police issue reminder of peak-hours ban on large vehicles on Patong Hill

The truck is brake failure due to brake overheating. Don't they teach drivers to use low gear wh...(Read More)

Police question Freedom Beach dope smokers

All Phuket beaches by thai (rubber-) law are free public area. However, due to lack of thai law enfo...(Read More)

Officials, operators concede to new illegal pork abattoir

Again, concede something illegal? Is there already not enough 'official' illegal on Phuket?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
SALA
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 