Culture Minister presides over Vegetarian Festival official event

PHUKET: Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome was in Phuket yesterday evening (Sept 30) to preside over an official Phuket Vegetarian Festival event at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 October 2019, 02:39PM

A host of officials turned out for the event. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Culture Miniter Itthiphol Kunplome presided over the Phuket Vegetarian Festival event at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town yesterday evening (Sept 30). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Present at the ceremony were Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana and a host of other officials.

Mayor Somjai in her welcoming address explained that the Vegetarian Festival has been held in Phuket and its traditions preserved for 194 years, and last year the Department of Culture Promotion conferred it as a festival of special cultural heritage.

Culture Minister Itthiphol arrived in Phuket to attend the event in place of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. (See story here.)

Mr Itthiphol presided over the official “opening ceremony” and a blessing ceremony at Queen Sirikit Park to mark the start of the annual festival.

The event started at 5:30pm also saw a special procession arrive at Saphan Hin at 7pm, after which Mr Itthiphol also led a prayer ceremony and made offerings to the Chinese gods honoured during the festival, and led a ceremony to pay respects to His Majesty The King.