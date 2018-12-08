THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Culture clash, and the pros and cons of being a leader

Plenty of studies have been conducted on how leadership behaviours affect followers’ performance and well-being, but very little attention has been dedicated to the well-being of the leaders themselves.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 December 2018, 10:00AM

There are plenty of studies on how leadership behaviours affect followers’ performance and well-being, but, very little attention has been dedicated to the well-being of the leaders themselves. Image: CUHK

There are plenty of studies on how leadership behaviours affect followers’ performance and well-being, but, very little attention has been dedicated to the well-being of the leaders themselves. Image: CUHK

A research study titled ‘Is being a leader a mixed blessing? A dual-pathway model linking leadership role occupancy to well-being’ by Wendong Li, Assistant Professor of Department of Management at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School, has addressed this often-neglected question through an innovative approach.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Prof John M. Schaubroeck from Michigan State University, Prof Jia Lin Xie from the University of Toronto, and Prof Anita Keller from the University of Groningen.

Contrasting Views

Previous academic researches on the well-being of leaders have mainly presented two contrasting views. One perspective suggests that being a leader is detrimental to one’s well-being as supervisory responsibilities are often associated with long working hours and heavy workloads.

The other perspective argues that leadership role may be beneficial to one’s well-being because leaders have more autonomy than non-leaders, and therefore less stress at work.

To reconcile the two contrasting views, Prof Li and the team developed a dual-pathway model to test how leadership role is related to both job demands (which refer to the psycho-social demands at workplace), and job control (which relates to the level of discretion in how one chooses to perform one’s core job).

The Study

The researchers tested their hypotheses with four independent samples from different cultural contexts – Switzerland, the US, China and Japan.

The Swiss cohort included a sample of 1,006 participants; the American cohort included a sample of 1,409 participants over a 10-year time-lagged design; the Chinese cohort of 369 participants worked in a large state-owned manufacturing company in China and the last cohort included 1,027 Japanese adults from Tokyo, Japan.

In the study, the researchers examined two types of psychological well-being: hedonic (i.e., feeling happy from pleasure attainment and pain avoidance) and eudaimonic (i.e., feeling happy from experiencing purpose, challenges and growth in life). To examine their physical well-being, chronic diseases, blood pressure, and cortisol (often called the 'stress hormone'), were measured.

Key Findings

Overall, the team found that leaders reported both high job demands and high job control. They also reported steeper trajectories over time in job demands and job control than non-leaders.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

In addition, higher job demands were associated with lower well-being whereas higher job control was associated with greater well-being. Such findings are consistent with the researchers’ predictions and previous studies.

However, leaders who perceived higher job demands also self-reported more chronic diseases and higher blood pressure.

Cultural Differences

The study also discovered that the effect of leadership role on eudaimonic well-being through job control was larger in the Japan sample than in the US sample.

This may be due to cultural difference, according to Prof Li. “There is stronger endorsement of power distance as a value in Japan than in the United States. Thus, gaining control at work may have more pronounced effect for the Japanese than the Americans,” Prof Li explains.

Implications

“In terms of practical implications, organisations should seek to ensure that their investment in leaders is not compromised by low levels of leaders’ well‐being that may discourage nascent leaders from continuing in their careers as leaders,” Prof Li says.

Selecting and grooming employees for leadership roles is a major investment for most organisations. Therefore, to make sure the efforts do not go to waste, Prof Li also suggests organisations should ensure that their leaders are not over-burdened and have ample opportunities to rest and recover. On the other hand, leaders themselves may consider delegating more to decrease their job demands.

“Identifying and implementing means to limit leaders’ job demands and foster their recovery are critical to obtaining a sizeable return on these investments,” Prof Li says.

– By Mabel Sieh and Jaymee Ng

This article was first published in the China Business Knowledge (CBK) website by CUHK Business School: https://bit.ly/2S7tvAe

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B100mn baht in sales recorded at Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran
VAT refund up to B20k for Chinese New Year
A busy first day at 2018 Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Arrivals up 20% in wake of VOA exemption, officials claim
Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous returns
Airbnb Plus launch targets Bangkok, Phuket
Phuket Sheraton, Boat Pattana among winners at PropertyGuru Asia-Pacific awards
Phuket Airport launches ‘E-Visa on Arrival’
Mobile work permit app gets migrant update
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
GoAir to launch Phuket-Bangalore direct flights
Centara adds fourth property in Krabi
New land tax bill nears NLA approval
Smart visa conditions revised for experts

 

Phuket community
Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’

...do you expect the RTP to announce all their next steps on here,including undercover investigation...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

...do you read your own comments ? First you say sugar cane from Africa or Cuba is cheaper than Thai...(Read More)

Report: Thailand most unequal country in 2018

One could say Thailand is definitely the HUB for inequality, since they like to use that term so oft...(Read More)

Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’

And now? What is next RTP move to find out were all the drugs came from? Or is the case already clos...(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief warns of fire hazards

Where were the fire fighters in protective clothes, helmets and masks? Was the smoke measured to de...(Read More)

Hundreds turnout for Thailand Environment Day Karon Beach cleanup

Congratulations on their work, its essential that more people become aware of what they do with any ...(Read More)

Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller

Another dip in Chinese arrivals expected....(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief warns of fire hazards

Such good advice...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Also new stuff: Not registering your guests with immigration can easily get one caught illegally re...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

Bookings via Airbnb must be paid via Airbnb. Every Airbnb host's account has a permanent record ...(Read More)

 

Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Go Air
Dream Beach Club
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant

 