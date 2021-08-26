Cultural projects to support Phuket Sandbox

PHUKET: Minister of Culture Ittipol Khunpluem yesterday (Aug 25) revealed projects to support the Tourism Sandbox scheme under 45 ‘roadmaps to boost the economy’ in Phuket and other provinces across the country.

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Thursday 26 August 2021, 02:14PM

The entrance fee to the Thalang National Museum in Phuket being waived is just one of the moves to help promote cultural tourism throughout the country. Photo: Thalang National Museum

“To support the government scheme to open Phuket and other provinces as pilot areas to welcome vaccinated tourists, in order to boost the national economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Culture has 45 roadmaps [sic] to support the opening of the other provinces,” Mr Itthipol said.

“Right now, we have three projects in Phuket. We have cancelled the entrance fee to the Thalang National Museum located in Moo 3, Srisoonthorn, from July 1 until December 31, and are holding a special exhibition on cave art and ancient life from July 29 until the end of October,” he said.

“We also created a ‘Phuket Cooking Fever’ game which aims to raise the economic value of Phuket food, following the recognition of Phuket as a Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO,” he added.

“For Koh Samui in Surat Thani, we have created and [continue to] support a community tour. For Krabi, we support tourists to join historical and local lifestyle tours. For Pattaya in Chonburi we hold cultural streets and markets as well as a tour for making merit,” Mr Ittipol said.

“For other provinces, we will have four main types of projects. One is to support community tourism in 23 provinces. The second is to support religious tourism in eight provinces by creating routes for making merit and recommending famous temples in each province.

“The third is to create a calendar to promote local or regional events in 24 provinces, and the last type of project is to develop learning centres and create campaigns to promote tourism and the cultural products of Thailand (‘CPOT’) in 10 provinces,” he said.