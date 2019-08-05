THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ctrip cuts ties with Thai zoo after PETA investigation

Ctrip cuts ties with Thai zoo after PETA investigation

PHUKET: Asia’s biggest travel company, Ctrip, has stopped promoting Samutprakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo after video footage showed barren pens, animals jabbed with spikes.

tourismanimals
By The Phuket News

Monday 5 August 2019, 11:04AM

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

Ctrip stopped selling tickets to the zoo after an investigation into animal cruelty and an online campaign by PETA. Photo: PETA

« »

The news was released by international animal welfare group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) this morning (Aug 5).

Confirmation from Ctrip in an email sent to PETA was provided to The Phuket News.

“After urging from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and nearly 100,000 compassionate people around the world – and following a PETA and National Geographic report exposing cruelty in the animal-tourism industry and at this facility in particular – Ctrip (owner of Skyscanner, Trip.com, and Tours4fun) has stopped selling tickets to the notorious Samutprakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo,” said the PETA release.

“It joins Thailand's Flying Elephant Travel in not selling Samutprakarn tickets after hearing from PETA,” it added.

The move by Ctrip follows PETA sharing disturbing new video footage obtained by eyewitnesses showing elephants – including the baby Gluay Hom, whose condition has sparked a global outcry – with bleeding wounds and tethered by extremely short chains at Samutprakan.

“Handlers jabbed them with sharp metal spikes and forced them to give rides and perform tricks, such as bowling, painting, and dancing. Unable to interact with each other, the elephants continuously swayed back and forth, a symptom of psychological distress,” PETA explained in its release.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“Ctrip did the right thing in nixing tickets to this despicable, abusive, brazen operation,” said PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker.

“PETA is calling on all travel companies still offering excursions to such facilities to follow Ctrip’s compassionate, business-savvy example and strike exploitative businesses from their itineraries,” he added.

PETA's eyewitnesses also found a tiger, a chimpanzee, an orangutan, and other animals being exploited as photo props.

When not being used for photos, the primates were held in cramped cages.

“They appeared to be frustrated and depressed, as they were denied mental stimulation and any opportunity for social interaction, both of which are extremely important to their well-being,” PETA explained.

More than 50 travel agencies – including global operators smarTours, TripAdvisor, The Travel Corporation, Intrepid Travel, and TUI Group—have committed to not offering activities that exploit elephants, and PETA is now calling on HopeTrip to stop telling tickets to Samutprakarn, the renowned organisation added in the release.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month
Man arrested in Trang for deadly Phuket street shooting
Furore over TM30 forms
Phuket Property: Top 5 things hotel developers should know
Trang Airport to get handling capacity boost
‘Hungry Ghost’ Festival to return to Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Bittersweet
Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket
Phuket’s hotel residences surge tops global property market
Chinese property buyers still keen on Thailand
Phuket officials ordered to prepare for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Body of woman found near James Bond Island in search for missing fishing couple
Indonesia residents still shaken after powerful quake off Java
Agencies allay bomb fears
Southern insurgents suspected in Bangkok bomb blitz

 

Phuket community
Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Way to go Dek. You actually commented on an article instead of ridiculing another poster. I agree wi...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Get the Thai Baht down to its real level 40 to the Euro a.s.a.p. and the problem is solved .Many Eur...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

OMG, Dek, at last you have something constructive, to say, well done, now if Kurt had said it, I...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Instead of trying to attract more and more tourists to come to Thailand,they should invest into infr...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

O-X 10 year visa. Did google a bit about it. Still yearly a 'renewal' stamp needed, need to ...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Jeez, what a load of crap was this dog and pony show. Not only is Minister Phiphat out of touch with...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

That Phuket not is sluggish as talked about, and that it is just a 'little slow', is the Phu...(Read More)

Agencies allay bomb fears

"The explosions were meant to fan fears but have not affected the economy, he said," a bit...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Never heard of the O-X 10 year visa, but would like to know more about it...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

The last few years Thailand has eliminated tourist attractions and made ex-pat requirements more dif...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Dan About Thailand
Dot Property Awards
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie

 