THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

CSI LA Facebook followers arrested in Koh Tao rape case

SURAT THANI: Police have arrested nine of 12 people wanted for publishing or sharing a CSI LA Facebook report about the alleged rape of a 19-year-old British tourist on Koh Tao.

crimetechnologypolice
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 5 September 2018, 02:36PM

Deputy Tourist Police chief Surachate Hakparn (right) says the administrator of the CSI LA Facebook page will be immediately arrested if he ever returns to Thailand. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Deputy Tourist Police chief Surachate Hakparn (right) says the administrator of the CSI LA Facebook page will be immediately arrested if he ever returns to Thailand. Photo: via Bangkok Post

“We’re tracking down the other three,” who included Facebook page administrator Pramuk Anantasin, media reports quoted deputy Tourist Police chief Surachate Hakparn as saying on today (Sept 5).

Mr Pramuk was believed to be living in the United States, but if he returned to Thailand immigration officers would arrest him immediately, Maj Gen Surachate said.

The swift operation, led by Royal Thai Police technological crime suppression centre, followed the approval of 12 arrest warrants by Samui Provincial Court in Surat Thani on charges of violating the Computer Crime Act.

All the detained suspects would be handed over to local police for legal action, Maj Gen Surachate said.

CSI LA and Samui Times, an online English news website, have been in hot water since reports of the alleged rape appeared on their pages and were shared.

The Samui Times owner, British national Suzanne Buchanan, is also wanted on similar charges.

Authorities took action after an initial inquiry found no evidence to support the 19-year-old backpacker’s claim, in a story carried by the London tabloid The Sun, that she was drugged, robbed and raped on Koh Tao on June 25. She alleged local police would not record her complaint of sexual assault.

Central Phuket

Investigators questioned her claim that she was drugged at a beach bar and then carried further along the beach, where she was raped. They said the tide was very high along that stretch of beach at the time and her allegation was not believable.

The resort island, adjacent to Full Moon Party island Koh Pha-Ngan, was thrown into a negative light by two earlier cases.

In 2015, 23-year-old British backpacker Christina Annesley was found dead on Koh Tao, but investigators were not convinced she was murdered because they found no sign of physical assault or rape.

In 2014, the scenic island’s image was further marred by the murder of two British tourists, Hannah Witheridge and David Miller, in September.

Two Myanmar men were found guilty and sentenced to death. They have appealed.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police wait for British police’s questioning report on ‘Koh Tao rape’
Finn ‘satisfied’ after bitcoin scandal talks
Bitcoin scandal spreads to banks, stock exchange
Slice of bitcoin fraud spoils ‘went to actor’s parents’
Government ups efforts to nab ‘fake news’ spreaders
Computer crime warrant out for Facebook user ‘KonthaiUk’
Ukrainian caught over B18mn, Phuket villas ATM skim scam
Cops go after World Cup gamblers
Phuket police probe B400k Facebook gold trading scam
French cybercrime gang boss caught on Koh Samui
Social media drug network suspects arrested in Phuket
Man admits to Phuket mobile phone shop burglary, second man on the run
Guard caught stealing from traveller at Suvarnabhumi
Phuket phone robber dead after victim fights back
Police nab Russian Infraud ‘cyber-gangster’ in Bangkok

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019

 