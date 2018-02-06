BANGKOK: The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has taken over the lottery case in Kanchanaburi in a fresh bid to shed lights on the winner.

Tuesday 6 February 2018, 09:09AM

Retired policeman Lt Charoon Wimool makes a vow before Kanchanaburi City Pillar on Sunday (Feb 4) that he was the real owner of the first-prize lottery tickets. Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen

National police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda yesterday (Feb 5) ordered the Provincial Police Region 7 to hand over the investigation to the CSD to end public doubt over the probe by local police, Col Krissana Pattanacharoen, the deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police Office, said.

The B30-million lottery tickets in Kanchanaburi are locked in a dispute between retired policeman Lt Charoon Wimool, 62, and teacher Preecha Khraikhruan, 50. Both claims to be the owner of the first prize for the Nov 1 draw.

Investigators of the Provincial Police Region 7 concluded their probe last Wednesday (Jan 31) that Mr Preecha was the winner. He bought them and they were dropped before the former policeman picked them up and cashed the tickets.

Police subsequently pressed charges against Lt Charoon for picking up and wrongfully claiming the winning tickets.

The case, however, is not easily over as the retired policeman continued his fight for ownership. He argued that the investigation was biased against him and investigators had colluded with his rival.

Col Krissana defended the investigation, saying it was fairly conducted. The transfer of the case to the CSD was to give confidence to both sides and their supporters about the transparency of the case.

Read original story here.