CSD shares list of alleged fraudsters

BANGKOK: The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has posted a list on its Facebook page of 25 people wanted for fraud to warn people against falling prey to the alleged offenders.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 January 2019, 10:31AM

The Thai-language post and most-wanted poster includes photos, names, last-known addresses and offences of the alleged criminals based on arrest warrants. (See port here.)

It is the first time the CSD has posted the list of suspected fraudsters to its page. It usually only posts lists of suspects wanted for serious crimes.

CSD Commander Pol Maj Gen Jiraphob Phooridej said he instructed officers to compile the list of people with arrest warrants for property-related cases and post it to the CSD’s Facebook page.

The number of such cases is higher than other offences, he said, citing Royal Thai Police records. These cases have caused widespread damage and police cannot track them down. Remaining at large, these offenders have continued hoaxing victims, according to Gen Jiraphob.

He said it is his policy to share the photos and warrants of these offenders so police and people nationwide can be aware of them.

“This is also a way to help arrest them and prevent the offences from occurring again,” the CSD commander said.

“Villagers themselves can also take precautions and make sure they do not become their victims.” According to Gen Jiraphob, anyone who comes across these suspects can dial 1195 for the CSD or 191 for police around the clock. They can also notify local police in any station.

In the case that the notifications fall in line with certain criteria, informers would be rewarded with money in line with regulations, he noted.

“These days, fraud is becoming more critical. Offenders have plots and more sophisticated methods to lure people and many victims have been reported,” said Mr Jiraphob.

“I want to seek cooperation from the public sector to serve as the eyes and ears so police apprehend offenders and bring them to justice,” he said.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Xonax | 04 January 2019 - 11:53:04 

Looks like all the bad farangs have already been deported.

