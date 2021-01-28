BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
CSD bribe probe will extend to Thanathorn’s mum

BANGKOK: The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) will summon Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s mother for questioning in connection with bribes given to an official at the Crown Property Bureau (CPB).


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 January 2021, 08:48AM

Police want to speak Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s mother for questioning in connection with bribes given to an official at the Crown Property Bureau (CPB). Photo: Bangkok Post

Mr Thanathorn is the former leader of the disbanded Future Forward Party and co-founder of the Progressive Movement.

Pheu Thai Party MP and chairman of a House Committee on legal affairs, justice and human rights Chaiyan Phonsuwan said the panel met on Wednesday to consider a complaint from former Democrat MP Watchara Phetthong, reports the Bangkok Post.

The complaint was about prosecutors deciding not to indict Thanathorn’s brother, Sakulthorn Juangroongruangkit, who is CEO of the Real Estate Development Company in the Chit Lom land lease case.

The committee invited assistant national police chief Permpoon Chidchob, a deputy chief of the CSD and a representative of the case’s investigators, to the meeting.

Pol Lt Gen Permpoon told the committee Mr Sakulthorn was not a suspect in the land lease case since he would be charged in a separate case. But he did not disclose the details.

A Criminal Court ruling in November 2019 mentioned Mr Sakulthorn but he was not charged with any offence.

Pol Lt Gen Permpoon said the investigation of Mr Sakulthorn’s case had made over 70% progress, and added that Somporn Juangroongruangkit, Mr Sakulthorn’s mother, would be summoned for questioning because at that time she was an executive member of the Real Estate Development Company.

“Police want to talk to her to see whether she was involved in the offence or not,” he said.

Mr Watchara also gave information related to the land lease case to the committee and the CSD, such as the company’s plan to develop a land plot in the Chit Lom area.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases sentenced a CPB official and an accomplice to three years in prison for taking bribes and forging documents in the case.

The company gave them B20 million for their help in giving it the right to rent the land without a bidding process taking place.

