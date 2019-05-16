Kata Rocks
Crystal Palace deny takeover talks with Thaksin

LONDON: Crystal Palace are not in talks with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra for a possible takeover of the English Premier League club, according to the Evening Standard.

Thursday 16 May 2019, 09:41AM

Former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: Bangkok Post

However, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is open to new outside investment, the London newspaper reported on Tuesday (May 14).

The paper, which did not name any source, said: “Standard Sport understands Parish, who is not looking to sell Palace, would listen to offers to help finance his ambitious plans. But despite reports, they have had no contact with Shinawatra.”

On Monday, Miti Tiyapairat, ex-president of Thai League 1 club Chiangrai United, told Thailand’s ONE31 channel, “Currently, there are negotiations about price, management, and some other details, which should be ironed out soon. The deal is about £150 million.”

According to reports, Miti, who is close to Thaksin, could become an executive at the Eagles if a takeover bid succeeds.

I’m up for the task,” he said.

Thaksin, whose government was ousted in a coup in 2006, bought Manchester City in 2007 but sold the club to Sheikh Mansour in 2008.

City have gone from strength to strength since then and won their fourth league title under Sheikh Mansour on Sunday.

Before he took over Manchester City, Thaksin had attempted to purchase Fulham and Liverpool.

According to the Evening Standard, Parish would be willing to enter negotiations with the right people as he looks to raise finance to boost Palace’s £100 million redevelopment of Selhurst Park and plans to revamp their academy, as well as support manager Roy Hodgson with transfer funds.

The Financial Times and Bloomberg have reported that American owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who have owned 18% of Palace since December 2015, are considering selling their stakes.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

