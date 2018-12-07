THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Cruzeiro Soccer Schools top Futsal League

FUTSAL: Around 80 Phuket-based players between the ages of 7 and 14 joined Cruzeiro Soccer Schools’ first Futsal League from Oct 27 through Dec 1 at British International School, Phuket - BISP.

Football
By The Phuket News

Friday 7 December 2018, 10:04AM

Young Oscar charges forward as Cruzeiro take on Flamengo in the Futsal League U9/11 age group final at British International School, Phuket. Photo: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools

Subs sit on the bench, waiting for their turn to join the action. Photo: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools

U13-15 players group photo. Photo: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools

U9-11 players group photo. Photo: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools

The idea of an indoor futsal league came about to offer something new to the Phuket football community.

But what is futsal anyway?

It’s a fast-paced format of football with small, five-person teams on a hard surface instead of on a grass or artificial grass pitch. The sizes of the pitch, ball and goals are smaller and the game length is 40 minutes instead of 90.

In Brazil, futsal is the most practised sport with the annual “Liga Nacional de Futsal”, a premier futsal league, lasting eight months every year!

Cruzeiro Soccer Schools, or CSS, with its roots and coaches from Brazil, decided to challenge players to a new kind of football. CSS Coach Leonardo Medeiros, who is now based in Phuket said, “These leagues are competitive, but the most important part of it is for players to try something new and learn from it.”

The four Brazilian teams chosen for the recent five-Saturday event were Cruzeiro, Corinthians, Palmeiras and Flamengo. The overall results for each age group were as follows:

In the U9/11 age group, Cruzeiro finished in 1st place, Flamengo 2nd, Corinthians 3rd and Palmeiras came 4th.

For the U13/15 teams, Palmeiras took 1st place, Corinthians 2nd, Flamengo 3rd and Cruzeiro 4th.

50 Fly Trampoline Park, our main sponsor, awarded the winners of both age groups with a gift certificate entitling them to one free hour at 50 Fly Trampoline Park.

CSS would like to thank them for their sponsorship and prize. We would also like to thank The Phuket News, our media sponsor, for their continued support of our events.

Although the Futsal League is over for this term, we are currently planning the next league, scheduled for January next year. CSS has always aimed at bringing together football players of all levels from international schools on the island and placing them in teams of equal standing.

Registration is now open for the leagues, Christmas Camp and Term 2 training sessions. Email them at cruzeirosoccerschools@gmail.com for details.

– Michelle Mouille

For more information about this league and other events, visit their Facebook page: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools Phuket

 

 

