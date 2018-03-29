FOOTBALL: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools is thrilled to be hosting the World Cup League at the British International School, Phuket, starting at the end of April. The aim of this event is to create a fun yet competitive environment for footballers of all ability levels with games happening over seven successive Saturdays.

Youngsters compete in the previous edition of the Phuket Youth Development Football League organised by Cruzeiro Soccer Schools. Photo: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools

The tournament is open to anyone on the island and offers the chance for players to meet and play with new friends.

There will be three age groups: U9, U11 and U15 of boys and girls. If they wish to, girls can play down one age group.

Upon registration, players will be placed into a team from one of four countries and will then represent that country for the remainder of the tournament. The countries will be announced on the first day of the League (Apr 28th), and on that day, players will receive their kits, meet their new teammates and also find out which country they will be representing.

There will also be a mini-round-robin tournament on this first day of the League so that players can get a taste of their team dynamic.

The following five weeks of the league will consist of round-robin games, a semi-final, and then a final.

The League will culminate in the final weekend with a fun football festival to celebrate the end of the year and yet another successful League!

Throughout the league there will be music, prizes, 50FLY men/women of the match, and MVP awards.

If you register before Apr 8, the cost is B3,000 per player and includes team kit and a participation medal. After Apr 8th the cost is B3,500.

For more information about the event and how to register please contact infobisp@cruzeirothailand.com.

A big thank you to event sponsors, the British International School, Phuket, 50FLY, and media sponsor, The Phuket News. This event would not be possible without all their support.