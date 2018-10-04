FUTSAL: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools, with its roots and coaches from Brazil, are set to host a Saturday Futsal League from October 27 to December 1 2018 at British International School, Phuket.

Football

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 October 2018, 12:27PM

Members of the Cruzeiro Soccer School take part in a futsal match at the BISP gymnasium. Photo: Supplied

The age groups will be U9/U11 and U13/U15. There will be four teams per age group with Brazilian Futsal team names.

Cruzeiro Soccer Schools encourage all schools to attend this enjoyable event where children can develop their skills while playing with new team members in a futsal environment.

Futsal is a small-sided format of football. It can be played with five players on each team and it is a more intense version of the 11-a-side game.

Futsal is usually played on a hard surface instead of grass or artificial grass (astroturf). The size of the pitch and goals are smaller and a size 4 ball is used instead of a size 5. The game is very dynamic and it is a fantastic way to develop some aspects of the game such as: decision-making, first touch and ball mastery.

Futsal was developed in Brazil around the 1940’s by the Young Men’s Christian Association (better known as the ‘YMCA’) of São Paulo, due to the lack of available football fields.

The ‘Liga Nacional de Futsal’ is the premier futsal league in Brazil, and was created in 1996. This year, it runs from March 6 to December 3.

Falcão is a Brazilian futsal player known for his flashy and potent dribbling skills as well as his powerful, accurate left foot. He is also the world’s all-time leading goal scorer in men’s international matches. He was named ‘Best Player of the World’ four times (2004, 2006, 2011 and 2012) and won the FIFA Futsal World Cup Golden Boot in 2004 and the Golden Ball in 2004 and 2008.

Cruzeiro Soccer Schools are currently accepting registration. For more information on the league and to register, please email cruzeirosoccerschools@gmail.com. The closing date for registration is October 12. The cost is B3,000 which includes a Brazilian club kit, participation medal and six weeks of futsal.

With the rainy season in full swing, outdoor football games and practices are often cancelled. For this season, indoor futsal is a great alternative, so please join them.