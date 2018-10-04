THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Cruzeiro Soccer Schools to host its first futsal league at BISP

FUTSAL: Cruzeiro Soccer Schools, with its roots and coaches from Brazil, are set to host a Saturday Futsal League from October 27 to December 1 2018 at British International School, Phuket.

Football
By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 October 2018, 12:27PM

Members of the Cruzeiro Soccer School take part in a futsal match at the BISP gymnasium. Photo: Supplied

Members of the Cruzeiro Soccer School take part in a futsal match at the BISP gymnasium. Photo: Supplied

The age groups will be U9/U11 and U13/U15. There will be four teams per age group with Brazilian Futsal team names.

Cruzeiro Soccer Schools encourage all schools to attend this enjoyable event where children can develop their skills while playing with new team members in a futsal environment.

Futsal is a small-sided format of football. It can be played with five players on each team and it is a more intense version of the 11-a-side game.

Futsal is usually played on a hard surface instead of grass or artificial grass (astroturf). The size of the pitch and goals are smaller and a size 4 ball is used instead of a size 5. The game is very dynamic and it is a fantastic way to develop some aspects of the game such as: decision-making, first touch and ball mastery.

Futsal was developed in Brazil around the 1940’s by the Young Men’s Christian Association (better known as the ‘YMCA’) of São Paulo, due to the lack of available football fields.

New Paths Retreat

The ‘Liga Nacional de Futsal’ is the premier futsal league in Brazil, and was created in 1996. This year, it runs from March 6 to December 3.

Falcão is a Brazilian futsal player known for his flashy and potent dribbling skills as well as his powerful, accurate left foot. He is also the world’s all-time leading goal scorer in men’s international matches. He was named ‘Best Player of the World’ four times (2004, 2006, 2011 and 2012) and won the FIFA Futsal World Cup Golden Boot in 2004 and the Golden Ball in 2004 and 2008.

Cruzeiro Soccer Schools are currently accepting registration. For more information on the league and to register, please email cruzeirosoccerschools@gmail.com. The closing date for registration is October 12. The cost is B3,000 which includes a Brazilian club kit, participation medal and six weeks of futsal.

With the rainy season in full swing, outdoor football games and practices are often cancelled. For this season, indoor futsal is a great alternative, so please join them.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Birds fly out for AFL final
British divers rescued Thai adults before saving ‘Wild Boars’: report
Thailand football coach Rajevac on the lookout for new skipper
Thanyapura Hosts 7 Soccer Charity in support of #RebuildYaowawit
More to come despite perfect start from Chelsea
FAT search for new U23 coach begins
Was last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Brighton the beginning of the end for Mourinho?
Liverpool lay down the gauntlet to Man City
No fearing Qatar, says Thai coach
Kroenke on the brink of full Arsenal takeover
The Phuket News EPL Prediction comp is backs
Thai footballers face herculean task in Asian Games
‘We can get even better’, Guardiola warns City’s rivals
United shadowed by Mourinho’s mood
English refs to show cards to badly-behaved managers

 

Phuket community
One tsunami-warning buoy not functioning, towers functional but some faulty

Weird article.Full of contradictions....(Read More)

One tsunami-warning buoy not functioning, towers functional but some faulty

The warning systems should be top priority, some people have very short memories of what happened in...(Read More)

One tsunami-warning buoy not functioning, towers functional but some faulty

Why was the defect tsunami buoy 6 months ago not replaces by a spare/reserve buoy, and the broken bu...(Read More)

Phuket pickup driver injured when vehicle rear-ends ice truck

How many people sleep when driving, seems to be a high number, on a small island. LOS, Land Of Snooz...(Read More)

One dead in ‘Phoenix’ salvage operation

Conjecture is a poor excuse for facts....(Read More)

Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals

It must be extremely important to conclude who was or were responsible for taking th Phoenix out in ...(Read More)

Patong Mayor holds emergency meeting over floods, landslides

Landslides are not result of heavy downpour. It happens during downpour, but are result of hills can...(Read More)

Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals

@ Discover Thainess - yep, and add that the ocean is getting a bit of a reprieve as the seafood buff...(Read More)

Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals

Well...maybe the Chinese aren't as stupid as Thai officials think. The Chinese have heard all t...(Read More)

One dead in ‘Phoenix’ salvage operation

Well Jor, I certainly don't know, but I don't believe he just went kaput and kersplash. If s...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018

 