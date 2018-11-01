Cruzeiro Futsal League kicks off

FUTSAL: Last Saturday (Oct 27) saw the start of a six-week futsal league hosted by Cruzeiro Soccer School at British International School, Phuket, with around 65 players aged between 8 and 14 joining in the league.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 November 2018, 04:38PM

The opening session of the futsal league was to assess the levels of each player in order to correctly place them in their teams. Photo: Supplied

The opening session of the first ever futsal league to be organised by the Phuket branch of the Cruzeiro Soccer School was to assess the levels of each player in order to correctly place them in their teams. Brazilian teams have been chosen for this league as it coincides with the “Liga Nacional de Futsal” currently taking place in Brazil. The main goal of the leagues is to attract players from schools around the island and give them the opportunity to play with a mixed team of girls and boys from different schools. Cruzeiro Soccer School is still accepting players for this league, so kindly join them on Saturday (Nov 3) at 10am to register and collect your kit! Match times are as follows: U9 and U11: 10:30an-11:15am U13 and U15: 11:15am-midday For more information or to register, contact: cruzeirosoccerschools@gmail.com