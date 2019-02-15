On Saturday January 26, the Cruzeiro Football 7-a-side Champions League began at British International School. Over 60 children, aged 8 to 15, have been taking part over the last few weekends, playing alongside friends and new teammates from across Phuket.

Football

By The Phuket News

Friday 15 February 2019, 06:51PM

The four teams prepare to face each other in the Cruzeiro Champions League. Photo: Liza Chuang

Children aged under nine and under 11 were mixed and spread evenly across four teams, with the same occurring in the under 13 and under 15 age groups. The four Champions League teams involved four major clubs from Europe; Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City.

7-a-side soccer is played on a smaller, grass pitch, allowing each player on the team to have a lot of chances on the ball. The game is fast-paced, with countless opportunities to attack the goal. This also gives the opportunity for defenders to practice reacting to the speed of the opposition and improve their defensive skills.

The league promotes inclusivity across teams, bringing together players with different abilities, ages and backgrounds from international schools across Phuket. The league focuses on personal development, physically, mentally and socially, allowing players to interact with others, whilst improving their own game.

Leo Medeiros, one of the talented Brazilian coaches at Cruzeiro Soccer Schools said “We are very happy to spread our football culture in the community. Also, to bring together kids from different environments and schools, helping them grow not just as athletes but also as human beings.”

The league will recommence on March 3 when the semi-finals will take place.

In the U9/11 competition, Paris Saint Germain (1st) will play Manchester City (4th), and Bayern Munich (2nd) will play Real Madrid (3rd). In the U11/15 competition, Paris Saint Germain (1st) will play Manchester City (4th), whilst Real Madrid (2nd) take on Bayern Munich (3rd). The winners of each game will progress to the final, with a 3rd and 4th play-off to decide the final standings.

Medeiros added, “We hope that all those who have been involved in the Champions League have thoroughly enjoyed participating so far. Registration is now closed for this league, yet we hope that more players will join us for the next league in April, to further develop their skills and have fun playing football. More information regarding the league will be provided soon.

Gemma Ashworth

For more information about the Cruzeiro Soccer Schools Champions League, or for anyone interested in training at Cruzeiro Soccer Schools, please contact cruzeirosoccerschools@gmail.com