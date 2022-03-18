BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cruise ship terminal mooted for Koh Samui

Cruise ship terminal mooted for Koh Samui

KOH SAMUI: Thailand’s marine officials are considering building a cruise ship terminal on Koh Samui, the popular Gulf of Thailand island off the coast of Surat Thani province, in order to accommodate cruise ship arrivals and improve tourist safety.

constructionenvironmentmarinetourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 18 March 2022, 09:27AM

Image: NNT

Image: NNT

The Marine Department has identified Laem Hin Khom on the southwest tip of Koh Samui as a suitable location for constructing a deep-water terminal after preliminary discussions, according to reports on the Ntaional News Bureau of Thailand Facebook page.

The facility is expected to be large enough to dock two cruise ships, 80 yachts, and six ferries at the same time.

To fund the construction, officials are considering a public-private partnership model, with the government covering costs for land expropriation and terminal construction and a major private firm covering equipment and port maintenance.

Phuket Property

In order to attract more tourists and create more jobs, the Ministry of Transport has also advocated for the construction of additional cruise ship terminals in Thailand.

Prior to the pandemic, Koh Samui, Phuket, and Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang were among Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, frequented by cruise ships from all over the world.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 18 March 2022 - 12:21:00 

Oh no, did they beat Phuket to become a Cruise Ship 'hub', 555?

JohnC | 18 March 2022 - 09:48:54 

Now why would any cruise ship company send vessels in to the Gulf of Thailand. Nothing there worth seeing nor close by. It would be a very boring cruise itinerary indeed. If it was a casino ship it would need to go out in to iinternational waters to be able to operate.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Songkran celebrations allowed, but no water fights
Phuket pushes to pilot Digital Nomad visa
Pre-travel COVID tests for arrivals lifted from April 1
Phuket readies for World Expo inspection visit
Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online
Dept eyes Singapore-Phuket cruise plan
Phuket marks 357 new COVID cases, three more deaths
‘Stop this war’: Arnold Schwarzenegger to Putin
Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Scrapping the pre-travel COVID test, Power bill to rise || March 17
Power outages to affect Kamala, Kathu, Sakhu, Srisoonthorn
Club Med Phuket finally reopens
Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi
Thai blood slave saved from death
Phuket elderly to get booster jabs

 

Phuket community
Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin

@Fascinated. Good for you to get a 3rd jab, assuming none were with Sinovac. Could you clarify? BTW...(Read More)

Pre-travel COVID tests for arrivals lifted from April 1

Great idea as the number of new COVID cases has hit an all time high! ...(Read More)

Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

Probably not the only shop he stole from. Good they got him. As always Kurt feels very uncomfortable...(Read More)

Phuket elderly to get booster jabs

@ everybody here below: just go to Patong Hospital before noon and tell them you would like to have ...(Read More)

Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

@Kurt. Yeah until you need them, ok? People are so quick to critisise sight unseen. Particularly the...(Read More)

Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online

How do you know? [How does The Phuket News know? We have screenshots of the photos posted. Not fo...(Read More)

Phuket man arrested for indecent photos of young teen girls posted online

Nothing you wouldn't see on a beach....(Read More)

Club Med Phuket finally reopens

Salery = 355 Bath for one days work. ...(Read More)

Phuket readies for World Expo inspection visit

One wonders how much will be spent on 'feasibility studies ' to chase this pipedream. More p...(Read More)

Nation ‘ready’ for Deltacron, says Anutin

More negative waves @JohnC. I guess the 3 jabs I have had so far are nothing to do with addressing t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 