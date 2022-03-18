Cruise ship terminal mooted for Koh Samui

KOH SAMUI: Thailand’s marine officials are considering building a cruise ship terminal on Koh Samui, the popular Gulf of Thailand island off the coast of Surat Thani province, in order to accommodate cruise ship arrivals and improve tourist safety.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 18 March 2022, 09:27AM

The Marine Department has identified Laem Hin Khom on the southwest tip of Koh Samui as a suitable location for constructing a deep-water terminal after preliminary discussions, according to reports on the Ntaional News Bureau of Thailand Facebook page.

The facility is expected to be large enough to dock two cruise ships, 80 yachts, and six ferries at the same time.

To fund the construction, officials are considering a public-private partnership model, with the government covering costs for land expropriation and terminal construction and a major private firm covering equipment and port maintenance.

In order to attract more tourists and create more jobs, the Ministry of Transport has also advocated for the construction of additional cruise ship terminals in Thailand.

Prior to the pandemic, Koh Samui, Phuket, and Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang were among Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, frequented by cruise ships from all over the world.