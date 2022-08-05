British International School, Phuket
Crown Prince of Perlis to visit Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket officials are preparing for an official visit by Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, Crown Prince of Perlis Malaysia.


By The Phuket News

Friday 5 August 2022, 10:14AM

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan (right) with Komol Dumlak, chairman of the Phuket Islamic Committee, at the meeting yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: PR Phuket

Komol Dumlak, chairman of the Phuket Islamic Committee at the meeting yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: PR Phuket

The Crown Prince is expected to arrive on the island today (Aug 5) for a three day visit, departing the island on Sunday (Aug 7), Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan explained yesterday.

Present for the meeting was Komol Dumlak, chairman of the Phuket Islamic Committee, and heads of relevant government agencies, including police.

Crown Prince Tuanku Syed Faisuddin Putra Jamalullil will be performing royal duties while on the island, Vice Governor Amnuay noted.

Officials were asked to prepare for the reception of the Crown Prince and “to have the highest readiness in every aspect and honour”, he said.

