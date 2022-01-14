BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Crocodile goes onto the menu

Crocodile goes onto the menu

NAKHON PATHOM: Crocodile farms are offering the reptile’s meat as a cheaper alternative to pork, the price of which has now soared to more than B200 per kilogramme.

CoronavirusCOVID-19animals
By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 January 2022, 09:19AM

The sign shows different cuts of crocodile meat. Photo: Bangkok Post.

The sign shows different cuts of crocodile meat. Photo: Bangkok Post.

In Nakhon Pathom, a crocodile farmer has turned the situation to his advantage by selling meat on his Facebook page, reports the Bangkok Post.

The owner of Hia Sak Farm, who asked not to be named, said crocodile meat is retailing at B105 per kg with wholesale prices starting from B70 a kilo for at least 30kg.

He said his farm had previously focused mainly on exports. But as a result of COVID-19 impacts he had to emphasise the domestic market - and to a good response.

Similarly, at Rungtaweechai farm in tambon Samngam of Don Tum district in Nakhon Pathom, local residents and tourists yesterday (Jan 13) flocked to buy crocodile meat.

Pol Sub Lt Wichai Rungtaweechai, 65, the farm’s owner, said he raises about 12,000 crocodiles of various sizes with the biggest measuring upwards of five metres long. He said his farm has been in operation for more than 30 years.

MGID

“Since pork is expensive, more people have now turned to eating crocodile meat, which is cheaper and tastier. It’s also low in fat and high in protein,” he said.

He explained that crocodiles are ready for slaughter when about three and a half years old and at a weight of 30-40kg and length of approximately 185cm.

The animals are stunned using electrical current before being slaughtered, Mr Wichai said, adding that a crocodile provides about 12kg of meat. He said meat from the upper part of the animal’s tail is the most delicious and popular.

Yet meat from other parts can be used in a variety of ways, such as in grilled dishes, with noodles or stir-fries, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

SueYu2 | 14 January 2022 - 13:57:01 

Makro sell crocs; next to the ground crickets. Nice.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa again
Approved Test & Go travellers can arrive after deadline
95% of Phuket new COVID cases are ‘Green’ patients
Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages
Suspects in killing of Bengal tigers surrender
Phuket City Municipality schools to remain closed
Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing
Phuket marks 441 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bengal tiger hunters surrender, Yingluck corruption charge, Call to postpone tourist fee || January 13
Suspects in killing of Bengal tigers expected to surrender
Roll with it: Prab Keesin calls for realistic policy for keeping Patong alive
Police donate food relief to police
Police allowing misuse of royal insignia threatened with charges under Section 112
Phuket marks 452 new COVID cases, no new deaths
‘No need’ to close schools where COVID cases found

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 441 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Likely to be the new variant anyway so hardly matters most aren’t even going to hospital ...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

At least the Chinese are being spared the wrath of the racists on this forum - exactly how do we kno...(Read More)

95% of Phuket new COVID cases are ‘Green’ patients

Really ? What a revelation so it’s a cold after all - how about letting folks get on with their li...(Read More)

Crocodile goes onto the menu

Makro sell crocs; next to the ground crickets. Nice....(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

What I don't understand - Thais and most expats are pretty good "obeying" the mask rul...(Read More)

Police donate food relief to police

Reading article support community of local foundation "Living waters' again. A differents ...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

When Phuket Officialdom can't control foreign holiday seekers, majority russians, in obeying the...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

Chains and shackles would be too good for him, make them wear orange jumpsuits so the public can thr...(Read More)

Police donate food relief to police

The Thai police as it is. never let go a chance to make themselve more impopulair with the Thai popu...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

This alarm was not false! From moment this russian left his room until he returned he could have inf...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Thanyapura
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 