PHUKET: A trainer at a crocodile farm in Chalong was lucky to escape serious injury today when one of the reptiles snapped its jaws shut while the man’s head was inside the crocodile’s mouth.

Friday 23 February 2018, 05:21PM

Jampa Kaewsai, 43, suffered bite wounds to his left ear and right side of his face. Photo: Ruanjai Kupai Foundation

Ruamjai Kupai rescue workers were notified of the incident in Moo 5 in Chalong at 12:55pm today (Feb 23).

Jampa Kaewsai, 43, a crocodile trainer at a crocodile farm on Chao Fa West Rd suffered bite wounds to his left ear and right side of his face. Mr Jampa was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Sayan Thammaphan, head of the Ruamjai Kupai rescue workers, told The Phuket News, “Witnesses said that Mr Jampa was putting on a show with the crocodile.

"When the show was nearly finished Mr Jampa was going to move his head out of the crocodile’s mouth when suddenly the crocodile shut its mouth. Luckily he escaped and had minor injures.”

In December 2016, a crocodile handler at a show in Phuket was lucky to have kept his right hand after the crocodile he was teasing to entertain tourists snapped his jaw shut and quickly spun into a “death roll”. (See story here.)