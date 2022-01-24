Croc off Bang Tao confirmed to be a coconut tree, but another reported sighting south of Nai Yang

PHUKET: The underwater shadow reported to be a crocodile off Bang Tao Beach on Friday has been confirmed to be nothing more than the trunk of a coconut tree, but local residents only yesterday (Jan 23) reported sighting a crocodile at Koh Pling, just off the headland at the southern end of Nai Yang Beach.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 24 January 2022, 02:20PM

Ms Orawan explains what she saw at Koh Pling, south of Nai Yang Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

Mr Apichart points to where Ms Orawan said she saw the crocodile. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A team of officials led by Dr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong, Chief of Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC), Phuket Fisheries Chief Watcharin Rattanachu and Marine Police conducted a search off Bang Tao Beach yesterday in the hopes of locating the reported crocodile.

However, suspicions were raised when another drone sent up showed that the underwater shadow reported on Friday had not moved.

“The object seen by the drone was still in the same place. if it were a crocodile, it would have moved,” Dr Kongkiat said plainly.

Their suspicions were confirmed when a team of divers were sent out to inspect the underwater shadow, which was nothing more than the trunk of a coconut tree lying on the seabed, Dr Kongkiat added.

However, earlier yesterday, at about 8am, local resident Orawan ‘Joy’ Sombat reported seeing a crocodile off Koh Pling, about 11km north of Bang Tao by coastal seaward route.

Ms Orawan promptly notified Apichart Prateep Na Thalang, Deputy Chief of Sakhu Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), who in turn reported the reported sighting to officers at Sirinath National Park.

“I informed Sirinat National Park to inspect the area since villagers were afraid to fish at that location, and Koh Pling is visited by a lot of tourists as well,” Mr Apichart said.

Ms Orawan explained that she was with five friends who were fishing when she saw what she believed to be a crocodile in the water only some 10 metres from her.

“I was so shocked and I immediately shouted to my friends to flee to shore,” she said.

“I’ve never seen a crocodile in the sea before. I’ve only seen crocodiles at a crocodile farm,” Ms Orawan admitted.

“But today (Jan 23), I was so scared that I do not dare go fishing again. As for the local fishermen, after hearing the news of a crocodile in the area, they have stopped fishing because of fear of it not being unsafe,” she said.