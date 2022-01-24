BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Croc off Bang Tao confirmed to be a coconut tree, but another reported sighting south of Nai Yang

Croc off Bang Tao confirmed to be a coconut tree, but another reported sighting south of Nai Yang

PHUKET: The underwater shadow reported to be a crocodile off Bang Tao Beach on Friday has been confirmed to be nothing more than the trunk of a coconut tree, but local residents only yesterday (Jan 23) reported sighting a crocodile at Koh Pling, just off the headland at the southern end of Nai Yang Beach.

Safetytourismmarineanimals
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 24 January 2022, 02:20PM

Mr Apichart points to where Ms Orawan said she saw the crocodile. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Apichart points to where Ms Orawan said she saw the crocodile. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Orawan explains what she saw at Koh Pling, south of Nai Yang Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

Ms Orawan explains what she saw at Koh Pling, south of Nai Yang Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

PMBC Chief Dr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong, Phuket Fisheries Chief Watcharin Rattanachu and Marine Police conducted a search off Bang Tao Beach yesterday (Jan 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

PMBC Chief Dr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong, Phuket Fisheries Chief Watcharin Rattanachu and Marine Police conducted a search off Bang Tao Beach yesterday (Jan 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

People continued to enjoy the beach yesterday (Jan 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

People continued to enjoy the beach yesterday (Jan 23). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

A team of officials led by Dr Kongkiat Kittiwattanawong, Chief of Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC), Phuket Fisheries Chief Watcharin Rattanachu and Marine Police conducted a search off Bang Tao Beach yesterday in the hopes of locating the reported crocodile.

However, suspicions were raised when another drone sent up showed that the underwater shadow reported on Friday had not moved.

“The object seen by the drone was still in the same place. if it were a crocodile, it would have moved,” Dr Kongkiat said plainly.

Their suspicions were confirmed when a team of divers were sent out to inspect the underwater shadow, which was nothing more than the trunk of a coconut tree lying on the seabed, Dr Kongkiat added.

However, earlier yesterday, at about 8am, local resident Orawan ‘Joy’ Sombat reported seeing a crocodile off Koh Pling, about 11km north of Bang Tao by coastal seaward route.

Ms Orawan promptly notified Apichart Prateep Na Thalang, Deputy Chief of Sakhu Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), who in turn reported the reported sighting to officers at Sirinath National Park.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

“I informed Sirinat National Park to inspect the area since villagers were afraid to fish at that location, and Koh Pling is visited by a lot of tourists as well,” Mr Apichart said.

Ms Orawan explained that she was with five friends who were fishing when she saw what she believed to be a crocodile in the water only some 10 metres from her.

“I was so shocked and I immediately shouted to my friends to flee to shore,” she said.

“I’ve never seen a crocodile in the sea before. I’ve only seen crocodiles at a crocodile farm,” Ms Orawan admitted.

“But today (Jan 23), I was so scared that I do not dare go fishing again. As for the local fishermen, after hearing the news of a crocodile in the area, they have stopped fishing because of fear of it not being unsafe,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 25 January 2022 - 09:35:05 

This is hilarious. Watch out for the killer log. LOL.

noj111 | 24 January 2022 - 14:51:50 

Should be "end of Nai Yang Beach"

[Thank you. Fixed - Ed]

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourist uncertainty hampering Phuket hotel market
Rescue worker accosted by alley drunk for bringing patient home
Oil spill off Rayong, slick heading to coast
New downhill road considered to make Kata Hill safer
Phuket pubs, bars must register to sell alcohol
Biden threatens Putin with personal sanctions over Ukraine
Expert says fourth shot ‘not needed yet’
Phuket marks 343 new COVID cases, one new death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal tanker truck wipeout, Cannabis decriminalisation as recreational use proposed || January 25
Phuket Wittayalai suspends classes over COVID concerns
Thailand’s corruption standing slides
New improved B20 banknotes on the way
Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout
Eight dead in Cup of Nations stadium crush
B1.4bn boost ‘no cure’ for financial woe

 

Phuket community
Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

Omicron cases are not Delta cases. A world of difference. Omicron is a help to get immunity if we g...(Read More)

Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

With a reported 500 cases a day in Phuket, it is likely taht this extension will be short lived...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Like laws in smart countries dictate, tankers, heavy truck, big busses should have speed limiters an...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

In all corrupt countries the general population remains poor. They should teach that given fact in s...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

Too many people feed corruption especially around all dealings with Immigration Offices some even th...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Drunk drivers driving unregistered & uninsured vehicles on AU roads are covered by compulsory in...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Were both drivers blood alcohol & methamphetamine tested immediately after the crash which woul...(Read More)

Expert says fourth shot ‘not needed yet’

Finally, now also in Thailand the light start shining about over-vaccination nonses, I wrote yester...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

@Pooliekev, please no drama/crocedile tears. A man in posession of full senses drove a tanker at TO ...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

No need to comment on this article. Every person in this country, local and foreign, know how bad th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 