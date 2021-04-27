The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows

Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows

CRICKET: Two Australian cricketers became the latest stars to pull out of the Indian Premier League yesterday (Apr 26) as top bowler Pat Cummins said he was told the competition was being kept going to provide “a few hours of joy and respite” during India’s growing coronavirus crisis.

Cricket
By AFP

Tuesday 27 April 2021, 09:54AM

Australia’s Adam Zampa is one of the players to pull out of the lucrative IPL Photo: AFP.

Australia’s Adam Zampa is one of the players to pull out of the lucrative IPL Photo: AFP.

His fellow Australians Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are returning home for “personal reasons”, their Royal Challengers Bangalore team said, joining Rajasthan Royals bowler Andrew Tye who flew back on Sunday.

India star Ravichandran Ashwin also withdrew to support his family on Sunday as the country staggers under 350,000 new infections and almost 3,000 deaths each day.

England batsman Liam Livingstone left the Royals last week just before Britain imposed a travel clampdown on India as its hospitals became overwhelmed and shortages of oxygen and hospital beds grew.

A handful of players, including India star Axar Patel, tested positive for coronavirus before the tournament.

The world’s richest cricket league has faced criticism for continuing in empty stadiums during the crisis, with a leading newspaper group accusing it of “commercialism gone crass” as it suspended coverage on Sunday.

Helpless’ in cricket bubble

IPL organisers were anxious to hold the tournament – said to generate billions of dollars for the Indian economy – after last year’s event was moved to the United Arab Emirates because of the pandemic risk.

Cummins, one of the most expensive foreign imports into the league, said he had felt “helpless” watching events in India and announced he was donating $50,000 to buy oxygen equipment.

“There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high,” the Kolkata Knight Riders bowler said on Twitter.

“I am advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult situation for the country.”

Cummins, who is continuing to play in the IPL, urged other “privileged” players to also donate.

Players are being tested every two days in bio-secure bubbles where they will be based for eight weeks.

The Australian players are said to have left because of fears that they could become stuck as their country clamps down on travel from India.

Tye, who flew back on Sunday, said other players had asked him how he got home.

“Other guys are just happy to make sure I’m OK and make sure I’m in a good space,” he told the SEN WA radio station.

Cricket Australia said it was in contact with IPL players, coaches and commentators and was listening to their “feedback” as well as to advice from the Australian government.

“Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time,” a statement said.

While Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting described India’s coronavirus situation as “quite grim”, social media commenters have been divided over the IPL carrying on.

The Express Publications newspaper group said it had stopped reporting the competition until a “semblance of normalcy is restored”.

“In such a tragic time, we find it incongruous that the festival of cricket is on in India,” the group said.

Senior journalist Sharda Ugra hit out at the IPL in a column for the Hindustan Times, saying the IPL was “bubble-wrapped into tone deafness” oblivious to “the suffering outside its gates”.

Australian coach David Hussey, who is helping Kolkata, said some players and staff had lost family in the pandemic.

“Everyone’s pretty nervous about what’s going on over here,” he told Australian media.

“From a Kolkata point of view, we’re desperate for the tournament to keep going, purely because everyone’s in lockdown, there’s not much else to do.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man City outclass Tottenham to retain League Cup
Werner tightens Chelsea’s grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle
BISP golfers qualify for IMG Junior World Golf Championships
Premier League top-four race back in focus after Super League fiasco
Inoculation of Thai players for UAE trip gets underway
Verstappen wins but Hamilton won’t be beaten easily
Cows clip Penguins’ wings at ACG
Super League in ruins as all six English clubs pull out
‘Self-serving’ Super League opens unprecedented conflict in European football
Mourinho sacked by Tottenham
Leicester, Chelsea reach FA Cup Final
Verstappen wins, Hamilton spins in chaotic Imola
Newcastle dent West Ham’s top-four challenge, Sheff Utd relegated
Hamilton seals 99th pole in Imola thriller
Biden backs Japan PM on holding ‘safe and secure’ Olympic Games

 

Phuket community
Probe as woman dies shortly after Sinovac jab

@Tbird, I see your point of view. However, let's not forget that Chinese and Russian vaccines ar...(Read More)

Probe as woman dies shortly after Sinovac jab

Kurt, the Covid-19 vaccinations are ONGOING experiments...one must expect collateral damage. Just wa...(Read More)

COVID alert for Phuket passengers on van to Nakhon Sri Thammarat

Hope some Officialdom thinking makes they stop Dark red to Dark Red inter-provincial travel with Min...(Read More)

Probe as woman dies shortly after Sinovac jab

When a 23 year old healthy woman, we did not read that she had underlaying diseases, dies within 2 d...(Read More)

Anutin defies calls to quit health post

No need to comment. One just read related 'Anutin' articles in BangkokPost + comments of whi...(Read More)

Probe as woman dies shortly after Sinovac jab

Hurry up you fools! The NWO (through its proxy the WHO) needs more test subjects for its vaccinatio...(Read More)

Kata Hill road safe to use, assures Phuket Highways Office

Thai Budgeting: 1- Fresh batteries in calculator 2- Get as many 'to involve' together as pos...(Read More)

Kata Hill road safe to use, assures Phuket Highways Office

Ridiculous way prioritising financial thinking above repairing, not repairing structural for a long ...(Read More)

Anutin defies calls to quit health post

Mr? Is this man really not a medical doctor? Thailand is increasingly suffering because of political...(Read More)

COVID alert for Phuket passengers on van to Nakhon Sri Thammarat

Self-monitor for symptoms that may never show is no way to handle an outbreak, but will provide opti...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property

 