Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cricket Sixes with a difference hits the Blue Tree Oval

Cricket Sixes with a difference hits the Blue Tree Oval

CRICKET: A carnival atmosphere permeated the inaugural Blue Tree cricket sixes competition held on Sunday (July 10), with eight teams taking to the ‘Blue Tree Oval’, vying to become the tournament’s first champions.

Cricket
By Neil Quail

Saturday 16 July 2022, 10:00AM

Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Aqua Gym receiving their winners trophy. Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Aqua Gym receiving their winners trophy. Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Aqua Gym receiving their winners trophy. Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Aqua Gym receiving their winners trophy. Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Aqua Gym receiving their winners trophy. Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Aqua Gym receiving their winners trophy. Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Aqua Gym receiving their winners trophy. Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Aqua Gym receiving their winners trophy. Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Photo: Ashan Fonseka

Photo: Ashan Fonseka

« »

With a view to make the game more accessible to a larger audience and to encourage a greater degree of participation, tournament organiser Ashan Fonseka, a former professional from Sri Lanka and Blue Tree life-guard, batted up the idea of using a heavy tennis ball rather than the usual hard, leather-bound ball typically associated with the game.

Each game consisted of two 5-over innings with wide balls penalised with 4 runs to the batting side, but no extra ball. Wide balls were rebowled on the last ball of the 5th and final over of each innings and were added to the 4-run penalty. There was no LBW.

By 8:30am, the first of the round-robin games were underway, with Aqua Gym, Club Med, Patong Penguins, BlueTree, Panthers Unique CC, and Island Boys all jockeying for position within their respective groups.

As the fixtures progressed, the two tournament favourites – Aqua Gym and Penguins – began to assert dominance, eventually with both teams making the semi-final berths, before Club Med and Island Boys joined them, ending the Panthers and BlueTree’s efforts for the day.

The semi-finals eventually saw Aqua Gym and Patong Penguins emerge victorious to book their spots in the final.

Conditions throughout the day remained ideal for cricket, despite heavy rains expected. Aqua Gym opened the final game’s proceedings by sending Rishi and Manish Sadaranghani into open the batting for Aqua Gym.

Rishi was able to drive through the Penguin bowling, eventually retiring on 32, while Anil joined Manish to plough even further through the Penguins attack, and help their team post the tournament’s highest innings score of 99 off five overs.

Phuket Property

Requiring just under 20 per over, Penguins needed to be quick out of the blocks, but none of their usually reliable batting line-up could find their rhythm or range, falling well short of the mark on 57 all out.

Aqua Gym captain, Rishi Sadaranghani extended his thanks and praise for the days’s event on receiving the winner’s trophy along with the award for player of the tournament.

“On behalf of all players from Aqua Gym, we would like to thank Blue Tree for putting up this amazing tennis ball tournament, we all thoroughly enjoyed this, thanks to all the management team and support staff,” he said.

“It’s great to see such events and getting different types of cricket formats on the island. Big thanks to you for your full day on the field and your commentary and Raju doing the scoring.

“Thanks to Ashan Fonseka for making this happen at Blue Tree. Hope to see more sports events take place here at Blue Tree in future.”

Manish was awarded the final’s man of the match, while Club Med’s Rajesh and Aqua Gym’s Anil secured best batsman and bowler awards.

A second tournament is being discussed for later in the year – information will be made available via the BlueTree and ACG Facebook pages when this has been confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Spartan Thailand attracts bumper field
Two-week school athletics competition hailed as a success
Charles’ Championship back on track
Thai spikers lose to Turkey in FIVB quarter-finals
Sterling becomes first signing of Chelsea’s new era
Great start for Ten Hag as United thump Liverpool 4-0
St Andrews offers iconic setting as stellar field gathers for historic Open
ONE Championship to host Muay Thai qualifiers
Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam
Leclerc breaks drought with crucial Austrian victory
Thailand’s SEA Games athletes honoured
Verstappen Wins Spielberg Sprint
Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini acquitted in FIFA trial
Supak and Supissara win big as Ratchanok stumbles
Heavy weather fails to dampen spirits as Phuket Raceweek returns

 

Phuket community
Three arrested for Koh Kaew home invasion, shootout

@Kurt And what has your comment got to do with the article ? Or is this just another attempt tryin...(Read More)

Three arrested for Koh Kaew home invasion, shootout

JohnC, Thai Officialdom has no clue where thai are living. Ask Phuket Governor how many Thai today l...(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief calls for confidence in tsunami-warning system

For tourists, don't trust blindly Thai officials when it concerns Tsunami warnings. Specially no...(Read More)

Phuket disaster chief calls for confidence in tsunami-warning system

When Official use the words "brothers and sisters" I get suspicious. Than Official is in p...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards ordered to ramp up surf safety

Its all very well ramping up safety (albeit there are NO lifeguards on Kamala Beach ) but you can...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards ordered to ramp up surf safety

Does it really needs a Governor to 'order' : Life guards, ramp up! With other words, the li...(Read More)

Cops raid bar after tip-off from Chuwit

A known crim trying to flex his muscles by showing the other crim he can have his business raided at...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

Sounds suspiciously like lifeguards covering their arses for being to slow to respond to people in t...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards ordered to ramp up surf safety

If you visit beaches here regularly you get very used to seeing some lifeguards sitting under cover ...(Read More)

Stop dumping trash in Phuket Town canals, mayor urges

All municipalities need to make many more bins available in public areas. Everyone knows that the av...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Fastship Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 