Crew Training – a factor in Thailand’s worst maritime disaster?

PHUKET: The sinking of the 29-metre tour boat M/V ’Phoenix’ off Phuket on July 5 this year with the loss of 47 tourist lives, including 13 children, was the worst man-made maritime disaster in Thailand for many decades.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 September 2018, 10:00AM

Tourist Police Deputy Commander Gen Surachate Hakparn conducted inspections in Phuket on Aug 3. Photo: Tourist Police

There are all too frequent collisions, fire on board incidents, speed boat accidents and tour boat sinkings and in many, if not all, such incidents better crew safety training and the provision of adequate safety equipment on board could reduce the occurrence of unnecessary loss of life or injury.

All vessels, commercial and private, that are 24 metres long or more are subject to international standards of crew safety training, competence and safety equipment requirements.

There are 173 maritime nations, including Thailand, which are signatories to the IMO (International Maritime Organisation) and for whom these safety training and equipment standards are mandated by international law.

Vessels under 24 metres length are subject only to local national standards and requirements for crew training, competence and safety equipment. The great majority of Thai vessels engaged in tourism related activities are thus subject to Thai safety regulation and crew training standards.

In July 2017 Galileo Maritime Academy, an MCA accredited professional seafarer training centre based in Phuket, proposed that Thailand could adopt a modified version of the MGN 280 training standards. These crew training standards have been developed and implemented over the last 10 years by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) for small vessels in commercial use for sport, tourism, work boats and pilot boats.

This proposal was presented to the Thai Marine Department, which is a division of the Ministry of Transport.

The modified MGN 280-based proposals would provide internationally approved crew training standards, experience levels and safety equipment requirements for these vessels and would be directly relevant to the Thai marine tourism industry on a ‘day release’ practical and progressive program for captains and crew of tourism-related vessels under 24 metres length – that is, those vessels not covered by international maritime law.

This training program closely follows the MCA, IMO and ‘Solas’ (Safety of Life at Sea) guidelines and standards whilst being provided in Thai language and arranged so as not to interrupt normal tourist vessel operations but would enable all vessel operators, their insurers, customer hotels, tour agencies and guests to be assured of competent crew and proper safety standards and equipment on board all tourist boats.

Whilst the M/V Phoenix was a 29-metre vessel and should have been subject to the IMO crew training and safety equipment standards under STCW (Standards of Training, Certification and Watch-keeping for Seafarers) it remains to be seen from the conclusions of the enquiry now under way whether this was in fact the case.

From the videos and reports of survivors and witnesses to the disaster, the actions of the captain and the crew appear not to have followed proper maritime procedures in the lead up to the sinking or during the emergency.

The sinking of the M/V Phoenix and the loss of 47 tourist lives surely will provide the impetus for the Thai marine authorities to accelerate their consideration of adopting the proposed MGN 280-based safety and crew competence standards for tourist-related vessels in Thailand, or at least something similar.

– Anthony H Gould

Anthony H Gould AFNI FRGS is the Chairman and CEO of Galileo Maritime Academy, an MCA accredited professional seafarer training centre based in Phuket.

 

 

Nasa12 | 02 September 2018 - 08:59:35 

Look at the picture, these 2 police they do not understand a sh..

Kurt | 01 September 2018 - 20:01:07 

I eat my cap if there is on Phuket a single boat driver ( called themselve captain)trained and licensed as mentioned in this well written article, according by Thailand signed international IMO law/regulations, like MCA, STCW, MGN-280. I think this is a mouth full the thai tourist deputy police commander on the photo knows not about all this as it are International matters.

