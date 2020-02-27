Crew member of sunken boat still missing

PHUKET: A crew member of a fishing boat that sank yesterday (Feb 26) is still missing, authorities confirmed to The Phuket News today.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 27 February 2020, 03:19PM

Two of the rescued crew identify where they believes the boat sank and where the remaining missing crew man had disappeared. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

Crew members of the sunken ship that were rescued disembark from Chor. Namcharoenchai 6 and board the Navy vessel. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The boat sank around midday yesterday about 2.9 nautical miles north of Racha Noi Island. Six members of the crew were rescued by a passing boat, the Chor. Namcharoenchai 6, but one Myanmar national had remained on the sinking vessel to retrieve something from the cabin and did not reappear as it sank.

Capt Sathaporn Luengthongkham, Chief of the Thai Marine Enforcement Command Center Region 3, confirmed that a second search and rescue effort was conducted this morning, but to no avail.

This follows the original search that was conducted yesterday, shortly after the navy had been alerted as to the boat’s peril.

Capt Sathaporn revealed it has not yet been decided if the search will continue and a meeting has been arranged to determine this. Further details will be shared once finalised, he said.

He also added that the owner of the boat has yet to decide whether to proceed with salvage efforts. It is believed the boat has sunk to the sea bed at a depth of 44 metres and the costs associated with retrieving the vessel may deter the owner.

The boat captain, Mr Metha Inkhlai, 51, informed the navy that there were seven people on the boat - one Thai, and six Myanmar nationals. He stated the boat sank due to engine failure and then starting taking on water that they were unable to combat.