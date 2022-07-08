Tengoku
Crazy Web Studio Celebrates 10 Years

Longevity is one of the best indicators of a business’ strength, and this is particularly relevant when it comes to Web Design and web development.


By Advertorial

Sunday 10 July 2022, 01:00PM

Longevity is one of the best indicators of a business’ strength, and this is particularly relevant when it comes to Web Design and web development. Indeed, only in the last few weeks Crazy Web Studio celebrated 10 years in business, proving that they are the leading Web Company in Phuket.

For 10 years they have specialised in Web Design, Web Development, WordPress and also in e-commerce development, Shopify, and WooCommerce. Over this period, they have assembled one of the most skilled and experienced teams that would rival any online development companies in Thailand.

Of course, as with any significant milestone, the event couldn’t pass without a party. The team celebrated the event at the excellent Patong Sunset View Restaurant where they enjoyed a delicious meal and drinks while celebrating what they and many of their clients believe is a notable achievement. Unfortunately, some members could not be present but were present on the evening in soul if not in person!

When Crazy Web Studio started back in 2012, they had a clear objective of helping small and medium sized businesses expand their online presence, focusing initially on Phuket and Bangkok. However, as their reputation grew for web design and e-commerce development, they expanded and reached out to a wider audience across other countries in Asia, Europe, the US, and Australia.

With a team comprising of enthusiastic web designers and digital marketing and social media experts they are still regarded as one of the most dynamic Thailand website development companies. Being the first and still the only wholly foreign-owned Phuket web design company, having achieved status as a BOI Web Company, Digital Innovation, and are actively promoted by the Thailand government. Naturally, this is something that they are incredibly proud of. It acknowledges the quality of their service and arguably puts them one of the best Thailand website companies.

Over the last decade, we have all witnessed considerable changes in web development, particularly e-commerce development, digital marketing, and SEO. Crazy Web Studio has actively stayed up to date of these changes in website requirements, new techniques, and market trends to ensure that they remain industry leaders. They were one of the first web companies to recognise that websites needed to be optimised for mobile devices and have never taken shortcuts or adopted “black hat” practices which often prove to be the downfall of other Thailand website companies.

When it comes to E-Commerce Development, when at times other companies were reluctant to move away from platforms such as Facebook, Ebay, Shopee, Lazada. They embraced change and, of course, did due diligence into what are now some of the most recognised e-commerce applications worldwide, such as WooCommerce and Shopify. We never adopt a “one size fits all strategy”, which is a principle that we have maintained over the last ten years.

Thanks to their vast experience and knowledge, they can confidently say that they have all your web and social media needs covered. A guarantee that they will increase your visibility online and give you a presence that targets the right audience and gives quantifiable results. When it comes to web design in Phuket, they listen to your objectives and design strategies that give sustainable results.

“As we look back on our unrivalled success over the last ten years, in terms of not only web design, web development and ecommerce development, but also 3D rendering and graphic design, we can be
immensely proud. We have helped businesses globally fulfil their potential and, in many cases, exceed their expectations. However, we have no intention of stopping now; no sooner had the celebrations finished, we were already looking to the next ten years and beyond and striving to help more companies worldwide.” Andrea Buosi - CEO & Founder, Crazy Web Studio.

If you would like more information about our Phuket web company, or have questions about creating a new Website or more specifically for E-commerce with Shopify or WooCommerce, we would be
delighted to hear from you. Please contact us today, and we will help transform your business.

Crazy Web Studio Co.,Ltd.

Phone: +66 910176008 Valid also for: Whatsapp, Line.
Head Office: Patong, Kathu, Phuket, 83150, Thailand

