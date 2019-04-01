LAS VEGAS: Phuket fighter, Magnus Andersson, made a big impression on American fight fans on Saturday evening (Mar 30) as he forced a third-round doctor’s stoppage of Brazil’s Washington ‘Washingthai’ Luiz at his US debut at Lion Fight 53.

Muay-Thai

By Poria Mermand

Monday 1 April 2019, 10:49AM

Magnus Andersson (right) and Washington Luiz (left) weigh in at the Third Street Stage in Downtown Las Vegas (Mar 29). Photo: Lion Fight

Magnus Andersson weighs in at 160.4 lbs. Washington Luiz weighs in at 161 lbs (Mar 29). Photo: Lion Fight

The Swede, who weighed in at 160.4 lbs (72.8kg), lived up to expectations at the co-main event middleweight bout, demonstrating why he is a star attraction at Muay Thai events.

“I felt strong and confident from the beginning,” the ‘Crazy Viking’ told The Phuket News.

“My plan was to tire him out and towards the end of the second round I started clinching more, which we could see was working.

“So we decided to go for the same tactics in the third round where I punished his body with many hard knees.

“At the end of that round he could barely continue to fight, and before the fourth round commenced, the referee decided to stop the fight on the doctor’s advice, giving me the win by TKO (technical knockout).”

The Brazilian was previously unbeaten in 22 fights before Saturday night.

Andersson will now spend the next couple of months holding seminars throughout the US and Sweden before returning to Phuket to train for his next fight.